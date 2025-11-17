Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba set another NFL record in loss to Rams
The Seattle Seahawks lost Sunday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, falling 21-19 after Jason Myers' last-second 61-yard prayer went unanswered.
Even though it was a frustrating loss, it was also encouraging in a lot of ways. For one thing, Seattle's defense played exceptionally well - well enough to keep them in the game despite their quarterback suffering a total meltdown.
The Seahawks offense also had some bright spots, including another highly-efficient game from tight end AJ Barner. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also put in another stellar outing, totaling a game-high 105 receiving yards.
In doing so, he set a new NFL record, becoming the first player in league history to post 75+ receiving yards in 10 straight games to start a season.
JSN makes NFL history
That brings Smith-Njigba's season totals to 72 catches (fourth-most in the league), 1,146 receiving yards (still first) and five touchdowns.
The Rams actually played JSN pretty tight in coverage, but as has been the case all year it just didn't matter. Observe this sensational one-handed catch along the sideline, which might be the best reception he's made all season.
JSN one-hand highlight
Only seven players in league history have totaled more receiving yards in 10 games than JSN has this season.
