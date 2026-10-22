Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo Out for Season

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo was placed on injured reserve on Thursday in a pair of transactions that also activated running back Zach Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list.

Arroyo will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and will miss the team's final 11 games. The 2025 second-round pick has been injury-prone throughout his college career and into the NFL, and this is yet another blow to a high-potential talent.

The Seahawks haven't used Arroyo much this season, as he only has one catch for 17 yards in six games. Arroyo was expected to be a hybrid tight end and wide receiver after compiling 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season at Miami.

Arroyo suffered the shoulder injury in the Seahawks' 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15.

What Arroyo's absence means for Seahawks

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) breaks up the pass thrown to Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A season-ending injury for Arroyo is more disappointing to his overall potential than it is an actual detriment to the Seahawks in the short term.

Arroyo has played just 88 offensive snaps this season (22% of total) and has only been targeted twice. He hasn't been a big piece of the offense by any means, as AJ Barner has commanded the majority of the targets at the tight end position.

Eric Saubert, the No. 2 tight end, is a significantly better blocker, and that's been a focus for the Seahawks at the position. Former undrafted free agent Nick Kallerup is also better in that regard.

The primary loss for Seattle is missing a change-of-pace pass-catcher, and that's not a big loss. Expectations were much higher for Arroyo, however, especially in his second season. He was a dynamic receiver in college, but it hasn't fully come together for him in the pros.

Arroyo also missed a chunk of the 2025 regular season after being placed on IR with a knee strain. He suffered a torn ACL in college and and had another minor knee injury during preparation for the NFL Draft. Another significant injury will only slow Arroyo's development into what the Seahawks were hoping he would become.

In the meantime, expect more playtime for Saubert and Kallerup behind Barner. That trio will be the Seahawks' top players at the position moving forward.

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