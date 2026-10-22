Zach Charbonnet Heads to Active Roster: What it Means for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are welcoming Zach Charbonnet back to the 53-man roster after spending the last three weeks in his 21-day window to return to practice.

This gives Charbonnet a chance to make his season debut in Week 7 when the Seahawks host Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Here's a look at what it means for the Seahawks.

Zach Charbonnet is Back, But He May Not Play Sunday

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are hopeful that Charbonnet will be able to play against the Chiefs, but moving him to the active roster doesn't guarantee that. There is a chance he could be inactive for the game as he works his way back from his injury. The move the Seahawks made was procedural: they had to do this, or he would not have been able to play for the rest of the season. Getting him back on the 53-man roster gives him a chance to play this year.

The Seahawks will continue to monitor his status, and they may want to wait until he's perfectly healthy before he takes the field again. Now he has more time to heal, but getting back on the 53-man roster is definitely a step in the right direction and the next stage of a full recovery.

Seahawks Need the Running Back Depth

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a difficult season for the Seahawks in the running back room. Upon learning about Charbonnet's torn ACL, the team went out and selected Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame with their first-round pick. Price struggled with fumbles in his first three weeks with the team before he suffered a chest injury that put him on injured reserve.

Price was forced to miss four games in a stretch that ends on Sunday against the Chiefs. He will be able to come back in Week 8 when the Seahawks host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

In the meantime, the team is working with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, among others. The group simply is not as strong as it could be, but getting Charbonnet back could help fortify the rushing attack, which could change the entire offense.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 5:20 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

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