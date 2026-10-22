Seahawks Thursday Injury Report a Mixed Bag, Zach Charbonnet, Drake Thomas, More

Another day of practice, another injury report outlining what can be expected this weekend when the Seattle Seahawks play the Kansas City Chiefs. Let’s open it up and see where things are trending for both sides, starting with the Seahawks. In terms of the big landmarks the team wanted to hit this week, it all looks pretty favorable.

Seahawks Getting Support On Offense At The Right Time

Starting with the good news, the Seahawks look like they can count on Anthony Bradford (knee) and Zach Charbonnet (knee), after both checked in with full participation today. Bradford was limited yesterday, so the step forward is encouraging. Tyrice Knight (oblique), Rashid Shaheed (hip), and Beau Stephens (knee) also made the climb to full practice.

Seattle Seahawks tackle Abraham Lucas (72) and guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The limited pool is a little concerning this week. DeMarcus Lawrence (knee), who was just resting yesterday, now apparently has an actual injury that held him back at practice. Uchenna Nwosu (hip) also added an ailment to the list. I don’t mind either player getting practice time off, but if one or both left practice midway through because of injury that could be trouble.

The ones to at least consider scratching off this weekend are Connor O’Toole (hamstring), Chazz Surratt (calf), and Drake Thomas (ankle), who all went DNP again. Obviously of the three, Thomas is certainly the most significant, but Knight’s progression today indicates he’s ready to take on that starting role, so Thomas has leeway to take his time here.

Chiefs Significantly Wounded On Offense

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side, the Chiefs had a pretty easy practice report. Almost everything was the same as yesterday. Cyrus Allen (knee), Chamarri Conner (knee), Patrick Mahomes (knee), and Trey Smith (hip) all practiced in full again despite various injury acknowledgements. Expect all four to be fully available and ready to let it rip.

Travis Kelce (ankle), L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and Cooper McDonald (knee) all held at limited, so they may not be 100% there but are certainly there enough to suit up and play this weekend. One of the new wrinkles with this report is here, with running back Brashard Smith (hamstring) getting held to limited. He rarely plays, so the impact is minor.

The DNPs stayed the same, although they carry much more weight now. Jaylon Moore (concussion) and Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) can both be considered unlikely to play, and Josh Simmons (back) was placed on IR, as his injury is apparently much worse than initially thought. That’s both starting tackles and the top wide receiver, probably unavailable.

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