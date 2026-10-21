Will Zach Charbonnet Play vs. Chiefs? Seahawks RB Gets Injury Update

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet could be making his long-awaited season debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained where Charbonnet is in his recovery process.

"Zach is going to have a full week's worth of reps, so that's exciting, and there's a possibility that you could see him on Sunday in some capacity, so that's exciting," Macdonald said via the team's website.

Zach Charbonnet Awaiting Seahawks Season Debut

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charbonnet is eight months removed from surgery on his torn ACL, which would make for a quick turnaround given the history of other injuries of the same sort. He's making a true push to get back on the field as quickly as possible.

"It's remarkable," Macdonald said via the team's website.

"I know he's had a certain date in mind, which is a really ambitious date. Those who have tried to come back from a significant knee surgery understand the undertaking that it takes. Zach's a beast. He looks great. It's not easy to say, 'All right, let's go.' So for him to have that courage to say that and work through the things he's worked through, you can't do anything but tip your cap to him."

Why Seahawks Need Charbonnet Back Soon

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks rank 18th in the league in rushing yards per game at just 107.2. There has not been enough consistency in the run game, and they average one fumble per contest. With six fumbles, the Seahawks lead the league in that unfortunate statistic.

Charbonnet has not lost a single fumble in his first three seasons in the league, so Seattle will be more inclined to hand him the football.

Between rookie Jadarian Price, free-agent acquisition Emanuel Wilson and third-stringer George Holani, the Seahawks haven't found a consistent rushing attack. Bringing Charbonnet on board will open up the entire offense.

Logistically speaking, Charbonnet will be added to the 53-man roster this week ahead of the game against the Chiefs. He doesn't have to play, but he will have to be on the roster. There is a chance that he will be inactive for the game, but he is officially coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Charbonnet and the Seahawks are set to kick off against the Chiefs on Sunday at 5:20 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

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