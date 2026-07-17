Don't Think Too Hard About Seahawks' Most Likely Breakout Candidate

The Seattle Seahawks had multiple surprise standout players emerge during the 2025 season, such as linebacker Drake Thomas, safety Ty Okada and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Ahead of the 2026 season, expect the most notable young player to be on the opposite side of the ball. While it isn't a bold pick by any means, rookie No. 32 overall pick Jadarian Price will be the Seahawks' biggest breakout player this upcoming season.

Why Price is the pick

This isn't a conversation worth overthinking. Price is the Seahawks' top rookie, and he's going to be in prime position to see a large workload with Zach Charbonnet sidelined and Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City. He was drafted in the first round for a reason after being the two in Notre Dame's one-two punch at running back.

If Charbonnet wasn't injured, it's unlikely the Seahawks would have even picked Price at all. So, even with Price set to share carries with George Holani, he's primed to have a heavy workload and ceiling in 2026.

There aren't likely to be many changes on defense this season outside of players who already stepped up last season. Okada will fill Coby Bryant's vacancy, and the Seahawks filled Boye Mafe's position with Dante Fowler Jr. The rookie defensive backs are breakout candidates, but they will have fewer opportunities to contribute than Price will on offense.

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What happens when Charbonnet returns?

This is the big question lingering over Price's potential production. He will have to be almost immediately effective to prevent falling behind Holani in the running back rotation once Charbonnet is back healthy.

Luckily, at least for Price, Charbonnet is likely to miss at least the first third of the season. That gives him plenty of time to prove that he is the franchise's ball-carrier of the future. Charbonnet will likely be eased back in also, considering the severity of his injury last season, which gives Price an even bigger window.

The more interesting side of the position competition will be after the season, when the Seahawks have to decide whether to re-sign Charbonnet or let him leave like Walker. Price's performance in 2026 will play a big role in that decision, especially since the Seahawks can keep him on a rookie deal through the 2030 season via the fifth-year option.

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