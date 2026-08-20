Seahawks' 53-Man Roster Projection Shakes Up After Trevon Diggs Signing

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Trevon Diggs is shaking things up as the team tries to narrow down their roster from 90 to 53 players.

The Seahawks currently have nine cornerbacks on the roster, including four rookies and three draft picks. Diggs entering the fold only makes things murkier as the Seahawks try to find the best possible combination of players to go with into the season.

Here's a look at what Seahawks On SI writer Randy Gurzi projected in his latest roster projection when it comes to the cornerbacks.

Keep: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Nehemiah Pritchett, Noah Igbinoghene

Cut: Andre Fuller, Michael Dansby, Jordan Washington, Shemar Jean-Charles

Exempt List: Terrion Arnold

Trevon Diggs' Impact on Seahawks Depth Chart

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Seahawks only carry five cornerbacks, will Diggs replace one of the players currently inside the 53-man roster?

Witherspoon and Jobe are locked in as the starters. Neal is a third-round pick, and he should be able to stick around. Pritchett and Igbinoghene are the two players with a bit of a question mark. Pritchett has been playing well in training camp and has one year left on his contract, which is why it's hard to imagine Seattle moving on from him.

The Seahawks signed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract this offseason, but his experience helps. He's more likely to play in the slot as opposed to Diggs, who is more likely to play man on the outside.

The Seahawks will likely pull from a different position to take one away and input one more in the cornerback room.

The Seahawks could look at A.J. Finley as someone on the outside looking in now. Finley missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but he is hoping to make a comeback. He made a big splash during the team's fan fest practice at Lumen Field when he picked off quarterback Sam Darnold in arguably the biggest play of the day. That being said, Finley is a depth player for the team, and the Seahawks might view him as collateral.

A lot can happen between now and the 53-man roster cut deadline on August 30. Diggs' arrival definitely makes things a little interesting, and it adds some pressure for some players as they hope to make the roster out of training camp.

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