3 Reasons Why The Seahawks Signed Trevon Diggs

It took about twenty-four hours after the news about Terrion Arnold’s inevitable addition to the Commissioner’s Exempt List for the Seahawks to find another veteran corner option. Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the squad. It’s a curious move with plenty of question marks around it, so let’s spend some time considering the reasons why they did it.

1) They’re Unhappy With The Cornerback Depth

This is the most obvious and likely reason why the team moved forward with this signing so quickly. The Seahawks have been kicking tires on cornerbacks for a few weeks now, and the Terrion Arnold signing was supposed to be the culmination of that effort. With Arnold now unavailable in the short-term, the team was still needy at that spot.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The players behind starters Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe are lacking. Nehemiah Pritchett has had a good camp but might not be a great fit for this defense, and the other likely candidates are rookies. Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby are both seventh-round picks, and Julian Neal has missed most of training camp. Not a lot of trust there.

2) They Believe Diggs Can Be Saved

Trevon hasn’t been the same since 2023, where he tore his left ACL in practice after two games. He played eleven forgettable games in 2024 before the same leg got hurt again, and was mostly invisible in the first half of 2025 before suffering a concussion and getting released. There’s a reason why he was sitting in free agency until mid-August.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) and his teammates react after an interception. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But from 2020 to 2022, Diggs recorded 17 interceptions and 49 pass breakups, among the league leaders in both categories. The past two seasons, the Cowboys have been a historically bad defense, which coincides with Diggs’s falloff. Perhaps if he’s given a better supporting cast and coaching staff, Diggs can rediscover his early-career success.

3) There’s Virtually No Risk Involved

Even if you’re not a fan of most aspects of this signing, like his fit in this defense or his odds of being able to re-discover his ballhawking skills, this is a strong bottom line. Diggs is still making decent money from the Cowboys this season thanks to his old contract, and is signing a one-year deal that is likely to be at or around the veteran minimum.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are working with a 91-man roster for the moment, which means there are many players they have that can be released with no fear or concern they’re losing something of real value. He can almost certainly be released later with little-to-no financial commitment. The only real risk here is the practice reps that will go to him. There’s no losing here, really.

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