Narrowing the Seattle Seahawks' Roster from 90 to 53

The Seattle Seahawks have one preseason game behind them after losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past Saturday. The outcome doesn't matter in the preseason but head coach Mike Macdonald couldn't have been thrilled with some of the lack of execution.

This Sunday, they will take on the Tennessee Titans, a team they will also face in joint practice two days prior. This week will help Macdonald and general manager John Schneider decide on their 53 man roster, but it won't be easy to trim their current 90-man roster down.

Seattle has some impressive depth, which will present some challenges. Armed with the current information we have, here's a look at how they can narrow things down ahead of the regular season.

Quarterbacks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Cut: None

Sam Darnold has become a steady leader and Drew Lock is an experienced QB2. Jalen Milroe struggled in the preseason opener but he's not in danger just yet. Seattle has too much invested in him to cut ties, so they go into the year with all three quarterbacks still on the roster.

Running Backs

Keep: Jadarian Price, George Holani, Emanuel Wilson

Cut: Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright, Anthony Hankerson

PUP: Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet begins the season on the IR, but a tough decision will be made when he returns. Jadarian Price is going nowhere and it will be hard to say goodbye to George Holani or Emanuel Wilson. In the end, however, Wilson could be out when Charbonnet returns. The three players already cut are just too far behind the pack.

Fullbacks

Keep: Brady Russell

Cut: Brock Lampe

IR: Robbie Ouzts

Seattle was expected to go with two fullbacks but the injury to Robbie Ouzts has them sticking with Brady Russell while Brock Lampe ends up being waived.

Wide Receiver

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton runs a route during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Emmanuel Henderson

Cut: Ricky White III, Irv Charles, Cody White, Julian Hicks, Rashad Rochelle, Montorie Foster Jr.

If the Seahawks want to go deeper at another position, the wideouts could be in danger. For now, we stick with six of them and Emmanuel Henderson beats out Ricky White and Rashad Rochelle for the final spot. Rochelle is still a name to watch and he could put himself in the conversation with another strong performance this weekend. Montorie Foster Jr. also made it interesting with his performance, so this position could change depending on the next two games.

Tight End

Keep: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert

Cut: Nick Vannett, Nick Kallerup

Tight end is a very deep group with five players who have the talent to make the 53-man roster. The top two are going nowhere, and in the end, Eric Saubert is able to hold off Nick Vannett and Nick Kallerup.

Offensive Line

Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas, Josh Jones, Mason Richman, Beau Stephens, Olu Oluwatimi

Cut: Bobby Hart, Logan Brown, Christian Haynes, Amari Kight, Bryce Cabeldue, Federico Maranges

The real surprises on the offensive line might be Bobby Hart and Christian Haynes being cut. They both have excellent experience but haven't secured their spots. Logan Brown is another tough cut, but they should be able to get him back on the practice squad. That said, the offensive line remains their biggest concern entering the 2026 season.

Defensive Line

Keep: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Brandon Pili

Cut: Mike Morris, Deven Eastern, J.R. Singleton, Bubba Thomas, Uso Seumalo

Another strong position, the Seahawks have four defensive linemen going nowhere. That leaves Brandon Pili, Mike Morris, and Deven Eastern fighting for one spot. Right now, Pili has the edge but that can change before Week 1.

EDGE

Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Aidan Hubbard

Cut: Jared Ivey, Jamie Sheriff, Connor O'Toole, Jalen Gaines, Marvin Jones, Jr.

DeMarcus Lawrence is entering his final season and wants to go out on a high note. He's the leader of this group although Derick Hall could be in line for a leap this year. Aidan Hubbard also makes it, beating Jared Ivey for the final spot.

Linebacker

Keep: Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt

Cut: Patrick O'Connell, Chris Paul Jr., Power Echols, Aaron Smith

Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas are solid starters and Tyrice Knight reminded us all how good he is this weekend. Chazz Surratt takes the final spot, but Patrick O'Connell could surprise him with a strong finish to the preseason.

Cornerback

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep: Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Neal, Nehemiah Pritchett, Noah Igbinoghene

Cut: Andre Fuller, Michael Dansby, Jordan Washington, Shemar Jean-Charles

Exempt List: Terrion Arnold

Rookies Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby can still surpass either Noah Igbinoghene or Nehemiah Pritchett, but as of now, that hasn't happened. Terrion Arnold is still expected to sign but don't be shocked if he gets placed on the commissioner's exempt list as his criminal case is investigated.

Safety

Keep: Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, D’Anthony Bell, Bud Clark, AJ Finley

Cut: Maxen Hook, Rodney Thomas II

Julian Love and Ty Okada have the starting jobs down and their primary reserves will be Bud Clark and AJ Finley. Nick Emmanwori will be a starter in the slot and D'Anthony Bell's ability to play nickel means he sticks around. Rodney Thomas II is a tough cut, but the depth isn't in his favor.

Specialists

Keep: Jason Myers, K, Michael Dickson, P, Chris Stoll, LS

Cut: None

This is the spot with zero drama whatsoever. Seattle has no competition at any of their specialist spots, so the only way anything changes is if an injury forces their hand.

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