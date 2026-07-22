Seahawks’ Aden Durde Earns Breakout Coach Recognition Ahead of 2026

One assistant already left to take on a head coaching job this offseason and the Seattle Seahawks could be in danger of losing more in the future.

That’s always the case when a team wins a title, which is why no one was surprised when Klint Kubiak vacated his offensive coordinator position to take on the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, one analyst believes the Seahawks’ next breakout coaching star could be defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic named the top breakout star for all 32 teams and in Seattle, she says Durde is the name to watch. Rodrigue even said there was surprise in league circles that Durde didn’t get more attention this offseason during the annual coaching cycle.

“Some league sources were very surprised that Durde did not get more head coaching interest last winter, with Seattle’s defense playing at such an elite level. Durde has gotten praise from players and his coaching colleagues for his expertise in head coach Mike Macdonald’s system, his collaborative attitude and his teaching and communication skills with players and other assistants,” Rodrigue wrote.

Durde began his NFL coaching career in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys as part of the league’s fellowship program. In 2024, he signed with Seattle and became the first British-born defensive coordinator in league history. Now it feels like a matter of time before he makes history as a head coach.

Seattle has more than one ascending assistant coach

Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durde isn’t the only assistant who Rodrigue said could be a breakout star. While she had Durde as the top candidate, Rodrigue added that special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh also deserves recognition.

”An additional nod is needed toward special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, who coached one of the most exciting units in the NFL last season — and one that gave Seattle a serious edge throughout the postseason.”

Harbaugh’s name alone carries plenty of weight as he’s a member of an elite coaching family. His father is Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and his uncle is John Harbaugh, the former Baltimore Ravens head coach who took over the New York Giants this offseason.

Harbaugh was on the Ravens’ staff with his uncle in 2012 when they won a title and was with his father in Michigan when they won a National Championship. He joined Macdonald in Seattle in 2024 and added another trophy this past season.

His work in Seattle proves he’s not living off his name and could be a head coach in the near future.

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