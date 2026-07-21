2026 Fantasy Football Training Camp Battles To Watch: Running Backs

With NFL training camps about to be in full swing and important depth chart battles set to get underway, it means the fantasy football draft season is almost here. During this period, you need the 411 on which camp battles are the most important to monitor for player values in the coming weeks.

In an effort to help educate you, the fantasy football fanatic, I’ll be researching the most vital camp competitions at each of the four major offensive skill positions: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. I’ll also share my predicted winner and what it would mean for each player’s draft appeal as we inch closer to the start of the 2026 campaign.

I’ve addressed the quarterback battles, so let’s move on to the all-important running backs.

Backfields are not as cut and dried as quarterbacks since who starts isn’t always a true gauge of a player’s value due to the popularity of the dreaded RBBC (running back by committee). For example, Jaylen Warren was the starter in Pittsburgh last season, but he shared the workload with Kenneth Gainwell, who actually finished with more fantasy points between the duo.

As such, some of these battles aren’t true battles … they’re simply projections for which backs will have more fantasy value or could be better bargains in 2026 drafts.

Running Back Camp Battles

New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson vs. Rhamondre Stevenson: The Henderson hype was insane around this time last season, but ultimately he never broke away from Stevenson. In fact, the veteran (Stevenson) started 13 of his 14 games. Henderson did have a 25.1% touch share compared to Stevenson’s 18.9%, but it was tough to trust either of them in fantasy leagues. I do expect that touch share gap to be similar this season, with Henderson maybe getting a few more looks in Year 2. He’s the New England running back to target, if for no other reason than his considerable upside.

Backfield target: Henderson

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift vs. Kyle Monangai: Swift was quietly a serviceable No. 2 fantasy running back last season, finishing 15th in points. However, fans should take note that Swift averaged 16.9 touches per game in the first seven games while Monangai saw an average of just 6.9 touches. Over their final 10 games, however, Swift averaged 15.4 touches while Monangai’s average swelled to 13.9 touches. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has certainly had success using multiple backs in the past (see Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit), so don’t be surprised to see closer to a 50-50 split. Since Monangai is cheaper in drafts, he’s the back I’m targeting.

Backfield target: Monangai

Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price vs. George Holani: I’m surprised this is even considered a battle, and maybe it won’t ultimately be one. However, Holani did receive first-team reps in OTAs and got some positive press from Seattle beat writers. I just don’t believe a first-round pick will lose substantial touches to an undrafted, former practice squad player. It might be a slow burn, and there could be concern about Price when Zach Charbonnet returns from a torn ACL, but I’m still targeting the rookie in drafts. The “price” tag on Jadarian also makes him a potential draft bargain.

Backfield target: Price

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard vs. Jonathon Brooks: Hubbard is widely considered the best fantasy back in Carolina, as Rico Dowdle left as a free agent and Jonathon Brooks is coming off a second ACL tear in two years. It’s notable that Hubbard did lose his starting job to Dowdle a year ago, and Brooks was a far more highly touted prospect coming out of college before his knee issues. I’m still siding with Hubbard for this season simply due to questions about Brooks’ skills after two major knee reconstructions, but I could see this turning into a committee later in the year.

Backfield target: Hubbard

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Chris Rodriguez Jr.: The loss of Travis Etienne Jr. left a huge void in the Jaguars backfield. The team didn’t add a back of any significance, however, leaving incumbent Tuten to battle with free-agent add Rodriguez for the starting job. Tuten has gained the upper hand with strong OTA performances, while Rodriguez has missed time coming off foot surgery. Tuten is not a perfect back, but he certainly has more upside from a fantasy standpoint at this point. He’ll be a reasonably priced flex starter who could be far better than his draft price.

Backfield target: Tuten

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren vs. Rico Dowdle: Much like the Steelers backfield last season, we’re looking at a committee, with Warren and Dowdle likely splitting the workload. An argument can be made for both backs being the better fantasy option, and Dowdle might even have an edge since he knows the offense of new head coach Mike McCarthy from their time together in Dallas. I’d still rather have Warren in PPR formats, but Dowdle is a better potential bargain based on ADP.

Backfield target: Warren

Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey: Harvey showed flashes of potential in his rookie season, scoring 16-plus fantasy points in six of his final 10 games. However, most of his success came without Dobbins. In the first 10 weeks with Dobbins active, Harvey averaged 7.5 touches. It was only when Dobbins went down due to injury that Harvey’s touch total increased to nearly 17 per game. The Broncos retained Dobbins and drafted Jonah Coleman, so I wouldn’t be fooled by Harvey’s late rookie-season stats. This will be a committee, at least for as long as Dobbins can avoid injuries. I still prefer the upside of Harvey, but he’s no more than a flex in drafts.

Backfield target: Harvey

Washington Commanders

Rachaad White vs. Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Will White be this year’s version of Gainwell? He has caught 50 or more passes in three of his four NFL seasons, and Washington’s options in the passing game aren’t great beyond Terry McLaurin. Commanders coach Dan Quinn also named White as one of the standout performers from OTAs and minicamp, and I like him to lead a committee along with Croskey-Merritt as the 1-2 punch. He could be a major steal in 2026 drafts.

Backfield target: White

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