Why Aden Durde's Time with Seahawks Could End Soon

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde is viewed as one of the top defensive minds in the league.

Durde has been with the Seahawks since 2024, when Mike Macdonald appointed him as the team's defensive coordinator, which is a massive stamp of approval for the 46-year-old Englishman.

Durde is one of the NFL's most unique coaches, considering he has spent most of his life outside of the United States of America. Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr believes Durde will leave the Seahawks after the 2026 season to become a head coach with a different franchise.

"Aden Durde will become the first NFL head coach who was born outside of the United States and developed most of his foundational understanding of the sport in another country," Orr predicted.

Durde Emerging on Head Coaching Radars

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Durde interviewed for vacancies with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons this offseason, but those franchises opted to go with Todd Monken (Cleveland) and Kevin Stefanski (Atlanta), who have been around the NFL longer.

Durde isn't a rookie when it comes to coaching though. Durde began his coaching career in Europe with the London Warriors from 2011 to 2016. During his time with the Warriors, Durde would come to the States and intern with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Atlanta Falcons as a diversity coaching fellow.

He made his move to the NFL full time in 2018 as a defensive quality control coach for the Falcons before moving to the Cowboys to be their defensive line coach for three seasons under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was his head coach in Atlanta.

Durde's growth under Quinn has helped him earn the job with the Seahawks, where he has helped transform one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Considering how homogenized the game of football has been over the course of its history, it's remarkable to see people outside of the country able to understand, follow and coach the game at the highest level. It shows that the league's growth overseas is powerful and it could only be a matter of time before there are hundreds of Durdes coaching across the league.

The Seahawks need to do what they can this season with Durde on staff because it could be their last year before he reaches new heights.

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