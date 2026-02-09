Seahawks' Super Bowl Win Brings Confirmed Loss of Klint Kubiak

Even in the Seattle Seahawks' biggest moment in the last 12 years, it had to come with a reminder that losses are on the horizon.

Following the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales that he will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was already reported that Kubiak would be taking the job last week, but he has not said it himself that he will not be returning to the Seahawks for a run at back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

While Klint Kubiak is celebrating this special Super Bowl win with the Seahawks, he just confirmed to me on camera that he will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 9, 2026

"Oh, you guys know I'm going to Las Vegas, so I'm fired up about it," Kubiak said after the game. "Hell yeah I'm going, of course I'm going."

Seahawks fans held out hope that if they won, Kubiak might return. Instead, Kubiak will be headed to his sixth different team since 2021. It will be his first time as a head coach.

The Seahawks' offense was vastly improved from the 2024 campaign under Ryan Grubb, which saw them finish 28th in rush yards per game (95.7), eighth in pass yards per game (332.2) and 18th in points per game (22.1).

Under Kubiak, the Seahawks finished eighth in pass yards per game (351.4), 11th in rush yards per game (123.3) and third in points per game (28.4). It was a much more balanced attack that allowed head coach Mike Macdonald's defense to run the show, and it paid off in a Super Bowl victory.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hugs offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Kubiak returned in 2026, it's hard to imagine the Seahawks not making a run at another championship. That's still likely, but Macdonald will have to search for his third offensive coordinator in three years as the team's head coach.

One thing is for sure: Macdonald will be targeting someone with proven NFL experience, who likely runs a similar, run-first scheme to Kubiak. The lack of a rushing attack was the offense's main struggle in 2024, and it put pressure on quarterback Geno Smith to be a hero.

Sam Darnold, without taking anything away from his redemption arc, had it much easier with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet backing him up in a quarterback-friendly scheme. Everyone in the organization reaped the benefits of that.

Kubiak, with no prior head coaching experience, now has to prove he can reset the culture of an NFL team on his own.

More Seahawks on SI stories

‘Brilliant’ Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald true MVP of Super Bowl

How Sam Darnold Super Bowl win may change things with Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon has a much better idea than going to Disneyland