Three Seahawks ruled questionable vs. Colts in final injury report

The Seattle Seahawks are going into their game against the Indianapolis Colts with a few injuries to report.

Many players are banged up at this point in the year, but there are still some key entries on the injury report going into the weekend. According to ESPN insider Brady Henderson, center Jalen Sundell, tight end Eric Saubert and defensive lineman Rylie Mills are questionable against the Colts while rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo has already been ruled out.

Jalen Sundell

Sundell has been out for the last four games with a knee injury that he suffered back in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Since he was placed on injured reserve, Olu Oluwatimi has replaced him in the starting lineup. Oluwatimi has performed well, but the Seahawks will be glad to have Sundell back in the lineup whether it is this week against the Colts or in Week 16's edition of Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks may want Sundell to get some playing time before such a crucial game against the Rams, but it could also be viewed in a different light. It may be best for Sundell to wait until facing the Rams because there is potential for him to get hurt again.

No matter which direction they end up going in, the Seahawks will do what they feel is best for Sundell and the rest of the team.

Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eric Saubert

Saubert has missed the last six games with a calf injury, so getting him back will be big for the offense. Saubert only has one catch for 12 yards this season, but he is viewed as more of a blocking tight end.

That being said, with rookie Elijah Arroyo already ruled out, Saubert could be in line for more work against the Colts.

Rylie Mills

Mills is an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame who has yet to make his NFL debut. That could change against the Colts where he could be used as a depth piece for the defense and special teams unit.

Mills was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in his senior year. He and the Seahawks have been patient, but it looks like a debut for him is possible this week.

