Seahawks getting much-needed offensive reinforcements off IR

The Seattle Seahawks are getting two offensive pieces back soon, as the team announced on Wednesday that offensive lineman Jalen Sundell and tight end Eric Saubert will return to practice.

Sundell (knee) and Saubert (calf) were both on injured reserve and aren't active yet, as they now have a 21-day practice window until they need to be added back to the 53-man roster. Corresponding moves will be needed before that can happen.

It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks approach Sundell, who started the first nine games of the season at center before suffering his injury. Sundell is a versatile offensive lineman who can also play either guard spot, and Olu Oluwatimi has performed well at center.

The Seahawks' weakest link on the offensive line remains right guard Anthony Bradford. There's a chance they try and work Sundell in at that spot to get the best possible five-man unit.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saubert only has one catch this season, but he's been a quality extra blocker when healthy. Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo is dealing with a knee injury, so Saubert may be needed this week if Arroyo has to be sidelined.

"This week's probably in jeopardy for him," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of Arroyo, per the team's official website. That would leave Seattle with AJ Barner and Nick Kallerup if Saubert isn't healthy enough to play.

The Seahawks keep getting healthier as the season progresses. Safety Julian Love and defensive tackle Jarran Reed returned from IR in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons, bringing their defense back to full strength. If that trend continues, Seattle could be primed and ready for a long playoff run.

Depth matters in the NFL, and the Seahawks had begun to lose theirs. Macdonald will have a lot more options on both sides of the ball moving forward, and the offensive line is the main group to watch.

