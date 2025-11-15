Seattle Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of monster LA Rams matchup
Tomorrow's game for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams may be the biggest regular season matchup for this franchise in a decade. Both teams come into this week with a 7-2 record, tied for the lead in the NFC West division.
This game will definitely have major playoff implications - and might even be a preview of the NFC Championship. Before it goes down, the Seahawks had a few ducks to get in a row.
The team just announced a few roster moves getting ready for tomorrow's game.
Seahawks Week 11 roster moves
- Activated from IR: G Christian Haynes
- Placed on IR: C Jalen Sundell
- Elevated from practice squad: LB Patrick O'Connell
This will be the first time this season that Christian Haynes is joining the active 53-man roster. He was picked in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with an eye on replacing Anthony Bradford at right guard. However, he wound up playing only relief duty, finishing with zero starts and 167 offensive snaps played (16%) as a rookie.
If nothing else, Haynes provides more depth for Seattle's interior offensive line rotation. They may need it with starting center Jalen Sundell landing on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. He will be out at least the next four games.
Olu Oluwatimi will be taking over the starting center spot for now.
Patrick O'Connell is getting elevated again just in case the Seahawks have to take Ernest Jones off the field. While he is active after missing just one week with a knee injury, Jones may not be at 100% yet. Expect Jones to start with Tyrice Knight but Drake Thomas may see even more action than his usual rotations.
The good news here one of omission: rookie wide receiver Tory Horton was not placed on injured reserve. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that was a possibility earlier this week, but they would have made that move today if it was going to happen.
