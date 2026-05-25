Seahawks Schedule Offers Chance to Build Christmas Legacy vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks are getting a chance to make some 12s' Christmas wishes come true by facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in a Christmas showdown in Week 16.

The game will mark the first time the two teams have played each other since the NFC Championship in January, when the Seahawks beat the Rams at Lumen Field. This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams in the final three weeks of the season, which could dictate where each of them lands in the NFC playoff picture.

It's also the final home game for the Seahawks, so Seattle should want to send their fans home happy. Without question, this is the most important game on the schedule for the team.

Seahawks Playing For First Time on Christmas Day

Seattle Seahawks fans Juanita Angelbeck and Ed Angelbeck pose in Santa Claus costumes. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL having games on Christmas Day hasn't always been an annual tradition. The first time there was a regular season game on December 25 came back in 1989, when the Minnesota Vikings beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The game would appear as a blip on the schedule throughout the next couple of decades until 2020 when it became a yearly occurrence.

This year, coverage begins earlier in the day on Netflix when the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The game will be followed by the Buffalo Bills' first visit to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos since their epic AFC Divisional Round matchup in January.

It's clear that the NFL is going for heavy-hitting games on the biggest holiday and the Seahawks lining up with the Rams to close out the night is no exception.

Stakes Will Be High on Christmas

Going into their Week 16 matchup a year ago, the Seahawks and Rams were dead even at 28-28 in their all-time series. The Seahawks pulled away with their thrilling 38-37 overtime victory in Week 16 last season and doubled their lead with their NFC Championship victory. Now, the Rams will have a chance to draw closer to even with a win on the road. However, it won't be easy.

The Seahawks' defense is expected to remain an elite unit in the league, but Sam Darnold and the offense also found ways to punish the Rams last season.

In their first meeting, the Rams figured out Darnold and forced him into four interceptions, but he managed to bounce back in Week 16 with a pair of touchdowns and 270 yards passing. In the NFC Championship, Darnold threw for three touchdowns, 346 yards, and zero interceptions en route to winning the conference.

While Christmas may not have the same intensity as the NFC Championship Game, it should still bring out the best in the NFL's hottest new rivalry.

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