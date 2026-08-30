Seahawks CB Trevon Diggs' Big Play Was More Than an Interception

It's been less than two weeks since the Seattle Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs, but he's already helping his team going into the 2026 season.

In his first appearance with the Seahawks, Diggs did what he does best, picking off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and helping the defense get a big turnover. However, the interception symbolizes a fresh start, which Diggs is excited to get with his new team in Seattle.

"I feel I got the jitters out," Diggs said via the team's website. "I haven't played in, what, seven months since I put on equipment and just been flying around and going against someone else. I only had two practices. So just getting out there and just getting the natural football feeling, getting that feeling back, it felt good."

Trevon Diggs Got Warm Welcome in Seahawks Debut

Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs only played in three drives, but it was enough to give him some confidence going into the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots. When he picked off Nussmeier, the entire team celebrated with him, which was a great opportunity for the new guy to not feel like one anymore.

"It was amazing," Diggs said of the way his teammates celebrated with him. "Those guys do a great job of just uplifting everybody. No matter who it is, they do a great job just uplifting, being there for one another and just supporting. You need that on a team, it feels like a brotherhood."

"That just goes to show how tight and connected the whole team is," linebacker Patrick O'Connell added. "It's just such a fun environment, such a fun place to go to work. Obviously, (Diggs) just got here, what was it, last week, and he's already tied in with the guys. It's great to see everyone celebrate that. Obviously, it's just a really fun group to be around."

The Seahawks strive to be the best defense in the NFL, and their brotherhood is certainly part of the equation. That aspect of their play doesn't come up in box scores or stat sheets, but it's a huge part of the team's success.

Incorporating Diggs into the mix so quickly is a sign that the team's chemistry is just as good, if not stronger, than it was when they won the Super Bowl. That should have teams incredibly scared as they attempt to defend their title.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter