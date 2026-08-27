Trevon Diggs and Injury Concerns Highlight Seahawks Practice

Media outlets are restricted from seeing regular practices, similar to the regular season. The main reporting comes from which players are or aren’t in practice, plus what news and information the Seahawks share in their post-practice press conference.

There are some things to highlight as the Seahawks are spending their limited time in Seattle before they travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road for the final preseason game.

Trevon Diggs Getting Solid Opportunities

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player with the most attention and pressure on him this week, especially in practices, is former two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. He was signed last week, but didn't fully practice or play in the preseason game against the Tennessee Titans as it was too soon for him to learn head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive system.

That changes this week as he’ll be put to the test on how consistent a man-coverage cornerback he can be with the Seahawks. Diggs led the league in interceptions in 2021, but injuries derailed his career. The Seahawks are looking for a fraction of the lockdown corner he was while implementing new good habits in the limited time of preseason left. He will be a key player to watch in the Seahawks’ final preseason game at Kansas City.

Wednesday was a good chance for Diggs to get key reps, especially with starter Josh Jobe not dressed and participating in warm-ups. This is the first time this training camp Jobe was out, if he still was, so it could be a sign of precaution or a rest day.

The Seahawks had rookie cornerback and former third-round pick Julian Neal back at practice. He only played less than a handful of practices during training camp before suffering an injury. Neal will also be a key player to watch against the Chiefs, if he looks healthy enough.

No Appearances from Tory Horton or Emanuel Wilson are a Concern

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) runs a route during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A small handful of significant players didn’t participate in warm-ups. Some might be out as a precaution or rest day, while others might be out for legitimate reasons. There are signs that nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori is working his way back to the field completely. Players like second-year wide receiver Tory Horton and veteran running back Emanuel Wilson, however, have more questions than answers.

Horton hasn’t practiced for two consecutive weeks with an injury. Macdonald said he was out for an undisclosed amount of time, which isn’t a good sign when he is the solidified No. 4 receiver and Jake Bobo is out for the year.

The Seahawks should be concerned about Wilson being out, as he has been in and out of the Seahawks’ injury report and has yet to play in a preseason game. This has allowed former undrafted running back Jacardia Wright to make a serious push for a roster spot.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter