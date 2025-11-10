Seattle Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona
So much for those 7.5 wins over/unders. The 2025 Seattle Seahawks are officially a contender to be taken seriously after securing their fourth-straight win on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
They did it in convincing fashion, too - pounding the Cardinals into a 28-0 hole and effectively ending the game before the second quarter was even half over.
Thanks to that latest dominant performance the Seahawks have surged up all the way to the top of the latest NFL power rankings from Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut, up from No. 5 on the list last week to No. 1 now.
Sportsnaut ranks Seahawks No. 1
"The Seattle Seahawks have arguably the best defense in the NFL and the best offense in the NFL. What other club would belong atop the NFL power rankings after Week 10? Seattle completely dominated Arizona on Sunday afternoon, turning it into a first-half blowout before starting to take its foot off the brake. Now at 7-2 on the season, we’re going to get a fantastic battle for the NFC West next Sunday in Los Angeles."
The best thing about this win is it was the first time this season that the Seahawks really had their run game going. Both Zach Charbonnet and Ken Walker were efficient, averaging over five yards per carry. George Holani was also productive, chipping in 31 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Seattle's defense also made a break-through in an area that had eluded them all season: forcing fumbles. Tyrice Knight had two of them, both of which were returned for touchdowns by DeMarcus Lawrence.
So, even though Sam Darnold only totaled 178 passing yards and had some fluky turnovers in the third quarter, it didn't even remotely matter.
It's clear this is the best Seahawks team to come along since the last time they made the Super Bowl in the 2014 season. Even that awesome group was not elite on both offense and defense, though.
Next up will be the biggest test of the year so far when Seattle visits the Los Angeles Rams with the NFC West lead on the line. They're not going to crush LA the way they have Arizona and Washington, but a win will prove that they can beat literally anybody this season.
