The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers inside Levi's Stadium.

It's a big game for the Seahawks, who can really improve their playoff chances with a win on the road against their top division rival. The Niners are hoping to keep their place as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would grant them homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff gave their score predictions for the matchup.

Russell Baxter: 49ers 26, Seahawks 21

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass for a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appears that Sam Darnold is ready to make his return and if Mike Macdonald’s club is to avenge that Week 5 home loss to the NFC West leaders, the nine-year pro has to snap his personal six-game stretch of throwing at least one interception.

But let’s not bury the lead. It’s the league’s second-ranked offense against the NFL’s No. 1 defense in terms of yards gained and yards allowed, etc. And Kyle Shanahan’s balanced attack is clicking on all cylinders. A late Seattle rally falls short.

“I don’t know how much I believe in anyone ever actually ‘deserving’ a championship, you go win it. But if that does exist, I would argue no one in football deserves one more than Kyle Shanahan… Maybe it’s [the 49ers'] year.”@getnickwright explains: pic.twitter.com/vhARlsAGbQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 23, 2026

Jeremy Brener: Seahawks 24, 49ers 23

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner dives with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game could very easily go down to the wire, which could mean it goes in either direction. I like the Seahawks in this matchup because they are coming off the bye week, which is a strategic advantage, and they have already faced and lost to the Niners this season.

It is incredibly difficult to beat a divisional opponent twice in one year, especially one of the Seahawks' caliber, but I believe their players returning to full health and the urgency and desire to win this football game should push Seattle over the top.

Michael Hanich: Seahawks 27, 49ers 25

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks should play a much more clean game than in Week 5 where everything was against them.

Seattle comes in with a more focused running game and a defense that is looking to show why they are the best in the league. It's going to be a four quarter battle, but the Seahawks are more desperate to save their season and their divisional title hopes.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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