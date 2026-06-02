Seattle Seahawks Extend Derick Hall To $42 Million Contract

Before today, the Seattle Seahawks had no long term commitments to an EDGE rusher. Rather than risk having to flip the entire room over in 2027, they’ve gone ahead with an early extension to Derick Hall, the 25-year-old coming off a season that was both promising and disappointing all at the same time. Three years, $42 million, with an additional $4.5 million in incentives.

The Contract

The extension puts him under contract through the 2029 season, as his rookie deal still had a year left on it. If you combine the extension to what he had left, the remaining deal becomes a four year, $44.9 million commitment. If you accept that $11.2 million average annual value number, it’s worth noting that it’s not even a top 30 deal for an EDGE rushers.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) slips away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58). | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even the raw $14 million a year number would put him right around the cusp of the top 25, so however you care to slice it, this seems a perfectly fair deal, with potential to become a bargain. Hall gets taken care of with long-term security early, and the Seahawks can bet on him improving over the course of the deal and being a great value signing.

Keep in mind Boye Mafe, who is a couple years older and coming off a year that was no better than Hall’s, got $20 million a year from the Bengals this offseason. Even factoring in the early extension and age, Hall is probably a better player than Mafe, so that should put some emphasis on how good this deal is now, and how much better it could end up being.

The Player

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles as he is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hall’s 2025 was highlighted mostly by his significant improvements as a run defender. Playing the run effectively is not optional in the Mike Macdonald defense, and after a 2024 that saw him be a downright liability in that category, Derick was able to steady himself. Pro Football Focus graded his 2024 run defense at 45.7, and his 2025 run defense at 69.9.

But that came with a tradeoff. Hall was not nearly as effective a pass rusher in 2025, amassing just two sacks compared to eight the prior year, and 21 pressures versus 29. His pressure rate per snaps played, however, stayed about the same, so the low sack total could easily prove to be an aberration that will correct itself going forward.

The last time Hall took the field in Super Bowl LX, he had the best game of his career getting after the quarterback, posting two sacks, four pressures, and a forced fumble. If that is the Hall we’re getting going forward, he’ll be worth far more than this contract. And if not, he’s still comfortably worth the money he’ll be getting.

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