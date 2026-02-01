Seattle Seahawks Have Had Their Way with the AFC in 2025

What a great way to commemorate a team’s 50th season. The Seattle Seahawks, who first took the field back in 1976, will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl next week. Ironically, the last time the franchise made an appearance on Super Sunday, the opposition was the New England Patriots. On February 8, those franchises will again clash—with the winner taking home a Lombardi Trophy.

Mike Macdonald’s team is playing its best football of the season. The team has prevailed in its last nine outings, by a combined score of 261-132. There’s another streak that the ‘Hawks will take into their Super Bowl LX clash with Mike Vrabel’s Pats.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) go up for the ball during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Starting with their 31-17 conquest of the eventual division champion Steelers at Pittsburgh in Week 2, Seattle is a perfect 5-0 vs. interconference competition in 2025. That includes a clean sweep of the AFC South, with victories over the playoff-bound Jaguars (20-12) and Texans (27-19), and conquests of the Titans (30-24) and Colts (18-16). In fact, it was the victory at Nashville in Week 12 that was the start of Seattle’s current nine-game winning streak.

To take it a step further, the Seahawks actually own a 9-1 record vs. AFC clubs under Macdonald and have won six consecutive interconference games dating back to last season. In fact, Macdonald’s first three games as the team’s sideline leader in 2024 were vs. members of the other conference—wins over the Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins. During his debut season, his team finished 4-1 in vs. AFC competition, the lone loss a humbling 31-10 home setback to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Of course, there was that 23-20 overtime victory at Foxborough in Week 2 a year ago. Seattle’s starting quarterback was Geno Smith, while the Patriots were led by Jacoby Brissett. New England’s head coach was Jerod Mayo, Sam Darnold was a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and then-rookie Drake Maye did not play.

So it appears that the favored Seahawks may have another little advantage when it comes to this postseason interconference battle. Then again, maybe not. It is also worth noting that Vrabel’s AFC champions are a perfect 5-0 vs. NFC teams in 2025, albeit none of their five victories this season—conquests of the Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers, and Giants—came against a team that finished with a winning record this season.

