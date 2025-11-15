Seattle Seahawks legendary safety Kenny Easley dies at 66

Kenny Easley only played 7 seasons in the NFL, but his impact was immense.



One of just 5 safeties to ever win Defensive Player of the Year.



Three 1APs, 5 Pro Bowls



32 INTs, 8 sacks, 9 FFs — could hit as well as he could cover.



Rest in peace to a legendpic.twitter.com/9QcPbxxi8v