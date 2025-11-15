Seattle Seahawks legendary safety Kenny Easley dies at 66
The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed some stellar safety play in their history. This year the tradition has continued despite Pro Bowler Julian Love missing most of the season due to injuries.
Ty Okada and Coby Bryant have done exceptional work in his place, continuing the tradition that Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams and Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas led before them.
The greatest of them all though was Kenny Easley, who played for Seattle from 1981-1987. Last night Easley died at 66 years old. Brady Henderson at ESPN was the first to report the news.
Easley was a strong safety and a heavy hitter in an era when that really meant something.
While the rules for the modern NFL might be more favored for the offense, that also meant that in Easley's time it was significantly more dangerous to play the way he did - defined by a physicality that would make even the most-physical safeties in today's game blush.
After playing his college football at UCLA, the Seahawks picked Easley in the first round of the 1981 NFL draft. He was an immediate hit, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Just three years later, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 1984 season, after totaling a league-best 10 interceptions.
During his short but remarkablet in the NFL, Easley made five Pro Bowl teams and was a three-time first-team All-Pro. He totaled a remarkable 32 interceptions in 89 career games.
