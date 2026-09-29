The Seattle Seahawks Are Losing the Kickoff Battle

In 2025, the Seattle Seahawks had the best special teams unit in the sport. By some measures, it was a historically good special teams unit. It was fairly predictable that they would take a small step back, just because it’s hard to be that good two years in a row. But it’s not been a small step back. Through three games, it’s been a massive step back.

Damage Report

The silver lining is that Jason Myers, who had an awful preseason, had made all of his kicks so far. Of course, only one of those kicks was longer than 33 yards, and he did miss the landing zone at a vital moment on Sunday. Michael Dickson, who had been his typically elite self the first two weeks, had one of the worst games of his career against the Commanders.

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the thing I’m actually concerned about at the moment is the kickoff return coverage so far. That has been a consistent problem, and the issues can easily be linked to departed players from the most recent offseason. To me, that’s a bigger issue than even the lackluster kick and punt returns from Rashid Shaheed so far, although there is some correlation.

By The Numbers

According to Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls, the Seattle Seahawks are allowing 30.1 yards per kickoff return so far. Based on my research, the team allowed 24 per return last year. Maybe six yards doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it’s the difference between the Seahawks being fourth-lowest last season and third-highest this season.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington started drives after Seattle kickoffs at the 44, 35 (touchback), 34, 26, 40 (short of landing zone), and 33. Last year, it was hard for teams to even get past the 25. Now, you can make the argument that Myers should just boot it through the endzone to spare the coverage team the opportunity. It’s a significant turnaround, and one that needs to flip fast.

The Potential Fix

Looking at the players the Seahawks feature on kickoff coverage right now, the main differences are way less Mike Morris, way less Nehemiah Pritchett, and no D’Anthony Bell. Those three things can easily be remedied by just activating them for gameday and putting them on those units. Dareke Young, Jake Bobo, and Cody White, however, are not walking through that door.

Seattle Seahawks defensive back D'Anthony Bell (23) takes part in drills during mini-camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may be an answer on the way. The Seahawks traded for Irv Charles in the offseason, who was thought of as one of the best special teamers in football a couple years ago. He’s wrestled massive injuries since, and indeed got hurt again after the trade, which is why he’s on IR right now, but there are a lot of eggs in his basket when trying to find a solution.

Maybe Charles can return in week 5 and help turn this unit around. But beyond all that, we’re going to need players like Tyrice Knight and Patrick O’Connell to step up and contribute more, as they’re part of the problem right now. Irv Charles can’t split himself into six players at once, no matter how good he is, so it’s time for those guys to get it together.

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