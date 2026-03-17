Seahawks Re-Sign Another Special Teams Ace

The Seattle Seahawks have nearly all of their 2026 free agents accounted for after re-signing inside linebacker and special teams ace Chazz Surratt to a one-year deal on Tuesday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Surratt, a former college quarterback and third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, signed with the Seahawks before the 2025 season. He had a midseason stint on injured reserve (ankle) but still appeared in 11 games with the team.

Although Surratt played just seven defensive snaps, he was a key special teams piece, totaling 11 tackles. The Seahawks have emphasized retaining their core special teams standouts, and Surratt is one of those players.

The Seahawks had arguably the best special teams unit in the league last season under coordinator Jay Harbaugh, and keeping it intact is how the Seahawks stay sound in all three phases.

Since Drake Thomas was retained, there's unlikely to be any shake-ups in the Seahawks' inside linebacker room in 2026. However, Surratt does have experience in the defense and will continue to be a depth option in that phase of the game.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chazz Surratt (46) celebrates after grabbing a fumble by the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' only unsigned free agent is now wide receiver Cody White, who the team may not bring back due to their deep wideout room.

Former seventh-round pick Dareke Young signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but they still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo and other fringe roster players. That's likely their top-5 pass-catchers already determined for 2026.

It was a big free agent class for the Seahawks, but it's a bit easier to stomach the losses of key players when the team is coming off a Super Bowl victory.

Luckily, the Seahawks have other players ready to step into bigger roles, and they retained much of their depth pieces that made them the best in the league all around.

Before joining the Seahawks last season, Surratt previously spent time with the Vikings (2021), New York Jets (2022-24), and San Francisco 49ers (2025). He was only on the 49ers' offseason roster before landing with the Seahawks.

Surratt's contract details haven't yet been released, but the Seahawks have about $40.3 million remaining in effective cap space for 2026, per Over The Cap. He will hardly take a dent out of that.

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