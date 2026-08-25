Seahawks Place Bud Clark, Mason Richman on IR; What's Next?

The Seattle Seahawks are moving forward after placing rookie safety Bud Clark and offensive lineman Mason Richman on injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the team has signed offensive lineman Derrick Graham, safety Tysheem Johnson and running back Justin Jones to fill in those spots on the 90-man roster, which must be cut down to 53 players by Sunday.

Seahawks Must Make Depth Changes

Seattle Seahawks safety Bud Clark is carted off against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark and Richman were both expected to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, so Seattle now has two more open spots that will be fought for over the next couple of days.

The players that were recently added shouldn't be expected to make the 53-man roster, but once they clear waivers, the Seahawks will have the first opportunity to add them to the practice squad if they choose to do so. These injuries will likely give other players in their respective position groups a chance to sneak onto the roster.

Safety Battle Gets Tighter

The Seahawks have a plethora of safeties that could take Clark's spot on the roster. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave a brief preview in who the next man up is for the team with Clark on injured reserve.

"We're going to have to reevaluate where we're at, but we saw some good things today out ofAJ (Finley) and D'Anthony (Bell), so we'll see," Macdonald said after Clark's injury against the Titans. "Max (Maxen Hook) I think did some good stuff, but we'll definitely have to reevaluate."

The team is also dealing with an injury for Rodney Thomas II, another safety that had aspirations of making the 53-man roster. Finley and Bell should see a considerable amount of snaps in the preseason finale to help build their cases to make the team.

Another Spot Opens Up on O-Line

With Richman on injured reserve, a spot at the tackle position opens up. Players like Josh Jones, Amari Kight and Bryce Cabeldue will have a chance to earn that spot on the roster.

The Seahawks could also look for some depth at the position from other teams when all 32 rosters are trimmed down over the weekend.

The Seahawks are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can watch on KING 5 or stream it on the Seahawks mobile app.

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