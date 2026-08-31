Seattle Seahawks Practice Squad Tracker: Every Player Signed

On Sunday, NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players and for the Seattle Seahawks, that meant they needed to make some tough calls.

Seattle has a deep roster, which is what made their final cuts difficult. Promising players such as Emmanuel Henderson, Ricky White, Trevon Diggs and D'Anthony Bell were all cut. They also added some outside help for their 53-man roster, picking up undrafted free agent Avery Smith in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the cuts, teams had until 10:00 a.m. PT to claim players on waivers. Once that timeframe passed, teams were allowed to begin signing players to their practice squad. Those players can be vital to a team's success, and the Seahawks quickly got to work filling their out.

For Seattle, they did not make any claims, but did lose EDGE Jared Ivey, who was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. That means the rest of their cuts were available to return.

How many players can be on a practice squad?

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before diving into the list of players signed to the practice squad, let's see what the rules are on that unit. Every team can have up to 16 players, but that number can increase to 17 if a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program is added. The rules for the squad are simple. Teams can sign 10 players who are either rookies or second-year players and have six spots with no restrictions.

Teams are able to elevate two players from the practice squad each week without making them permanent members of the active roster. Each can be elevated three times, and after the third, the team has to sign them to the active roster if they plan to use them again in a regular season game.

Veteran CB returns to Seahawks practice squad

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player signed to the practice squad was cornerback Trevon Diggs, which was announced by insider Jordan Schultz, who said this was always the plan with Diggs. Schultz added that Diggs is fully healthy, which is notable considering the concerns he had during his final couple of years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Diggs, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11, played in one preseason game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle and one interception.

Trevon Diggs intercepts his first pass as a Seahawk. pic.twitter.com/qjCPt5jTfO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2026

Full Seattle Seahawks 2026 practice squad

Seattle Seahawks WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a full list of every player who has been confirmed to sign with the Seahawks practice squad:

Jacardia Wright, RB

Ricky White III, WR

Emmanuel Henderson, WR

Federico Maranges, IOL (International Pathway Program Player)

Trevon Diggs, CB

Michael Dansby, CB

Andre Fuller, CB

The Seahawks can begin to sign players to their practice squad now that the waiver period is over. So far I've confirmed, via sources, that these players plan to sign P-squad deals with Seattle:



WR Ricky White III, RB Jacardia Wright, CB Andre Fuller, CB Michael Dansby. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2026

This page will be updated as more players are confirmed to sign with the Seahawks.

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