Seattle Seahawks Practice Squad Tracker: Every Player Signed
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On Sunday, NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players and for the Seattle Seahawks, that meant they needed to make some tough calls.
Seattle has a deep roster, which is what made their final cuts difficult. Promising players such as Emmanuel Henderson, Ricky White, Trevon Diggs and D'Anthony Bell were all cut. They also added some outside help for their 53-man roster, picking up undrafted free agent Avery Smith in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Following the cuts, teams had until 10:00 a.m. PT to claim players on waivers. Once that timeframe passed, teams were allowed to begin signing players to their practice squad. Those players can be vital to a team's success, and the Seahawks quickly got to work filling their out.
For Seattle, they did not make any claims, but did lose EDGE Jared Ivey, who was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. That means the rest of their cuts were available to return.
How many players can be on a practice squad?
Before diving into the list of players signed to the practice squad, let's see what the rules are on that unit. Every team can have up to 16 players, but that number can increase to 17 if a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program is added. The rules for the squad are simple. Teams can sign 10 players who are either rookies or second-year players and have six spots with no restrictions.
Teams are able to elevate two players from the practice squad each week without making them permanent members of the active roster. Each can be elevated three times, and after the third, the team has to sign them to the active roster if they plan to use them again in a regular season game.
Veteran CB returns to Seahawks practice squad
The first player signed to the practice squad was cornerback Trevon Diggs, which was announced by insider Jordan Schultz, who said this was always the plan with Diggs. Schultz added that Diggs is fully healthy, which is notable considering the concerns he had during his final couple of years with the Dallas Cowboys.
Diggs, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11, played in one preseason game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle and one interception.
Full Seattle Seahawks 2026 practice squad
Here is a full list of every player who has been confirmed to sign with the Seahawks practice squad:
- Jacardia Wright, RB
- Ricky White III, WR
- Emmanuel Henderson, WR
- Federico Maranges, IOL (International Pathway Program Player)
- Trevon Diggs, CB
- Michael Dansby, CB
- Andre Fuller, CB
This page will be updated as more players are confirmed to sign with the Seahawks.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.