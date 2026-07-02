DeMarcus Lawrence Ready for Another Pro-Bowl Caliber Season

The Seattle Seahawks arguably had one of the best offseasons this time last year as they got some big additions during NFL Free Agency. Two of the Seahawks’ free agent additions were named Pro-Bowlers in their first year with the team and played some of their best performances of their careers. Among them was DeMarcus Lawrence, who got exactly what he wanted by leaving the Dallas Cowboys and trusting the process to win a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks. At 34-years old, Lawrence has no intentions of slowing down as he not only wants a second Super Bowl title, but to be the leader needed for young players to grow.

From College to Joining the Seahawks

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence was a natural athlete who played multiple positions at the high school level. It was at Butler Community College where he became a solid and reliable edge rusher. After two developmental years, he transferred to Boise State, where he would accumulate 120 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. Lawrence was drafted in the second round, 34th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft. It took a year to get used to the NFL speed, but Lawrence eventually developed into a consistent star defender for the Cowboys. He went to four Pro-Bowls and accumulated 126 quarterback hits, 97 tackles for loss, and 61.5 sacks in 11 seasons with Dallas.

Lawrence left the Cowboys because he believed he wasn’t going to get that chance for a Super Bowl title with them. He also believed that the Seahawks’ path towards a potential Super Bowl title was within reach. Lawrence trusted the process of head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who was the Cowboys’ defensive line coach from 2021 to 2023. Lawrence saw his career revitalized as he became a top-tier edge rusher once again. This past season, Lawrence accounted for 53 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

What Lawrence Brings to the Seahawks

The Seahawks believed that Lawrence had enough talent and fire left last offseason to be a staple of the Dark Side Defense. Lawrence showed he is still one of the feared and underrated edge rushers in the league in the regular season and in the postseason. Lawrence’s great combination of explosiveness, strength, and speed makes him a resilient and tough edge rusher to slow down. He is often in the backfield creating misdirections or getting to the quarterback. He is also efficient at reading the offense’s plays and determining where the ball carrier is going and then making the proper pursuit angles to make the tackles.

Lawrence has stepped up as a leader since arriving at the Seahawks. That is an asset that is just as valuable as his on-the-field contributions. He is challenging the entire defense to play with precision and aggression. Lawrence has been seen challenging younger players like Derick Hall to play better. Lawrence is also helping the versatile slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori become an even more dynamic playmaker by giving tips and coaching him in pass-rushing skills. Both of the young players could be in for a huge breakout season, and that can be traced back to the influence of Lawrence’s leadership. He also helped persuade veteran Deante Fowler Jr to join the Seahawks this offseason.

Another Pro-Bowl Year for Lawrence?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There continues to be a lot of disbelief on the Seahawks on their ability to contend for the NFC West Division, despite getting better this offseason. One of the biggest boosts on this team wasn’t a free agent addition or a player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft; it was when Lawrence showed his commitment to the team this upcoming season.

Lawrence let it be known that the retirement rumors were not on his mind, but is ready for his second season in Seattle. He continues to demonstrate his physicality and desire to play among the top players in the league despite being 34 years old. It would not be surprising to see Lawrence as a Pro-Bowler for a second consecutive season.