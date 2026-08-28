When you win a Super Bowl, it’s common sense that your team would have a lot of really good players that the team would want to keep around. So it’s no surprise that the Seattle Seahawks have spent much of their offseason giving contract extensions to several of those really good players.

With those deals in place, how well-defined is this roster going forward?

A Stable Offensive Line

Over the last couple decades, the Seahawks have had some good offensive lines and far more bad offensive lines. But right now, they have something I’m not sure they’ve had once in that era. They have an offensive line that is, with one exception, locked into place for the foreseeable future. Four starters are either under contract or cheap control for three years minimum.

Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Charles Cross’s extension runs through 2030, and Abraham Lucas’s is through 2028. Grey Zabel has three years, a fifth-year option, and a likely extension of another four years after that. Jalen Sundell’s exclusive rights are with Seattle next year, and he’s restricted in 2028, so it’ll be trivial to keep him if his play remains solid. Only right guard is open past the 2026 season.

A Real Wide Receiver Room

Some might argue that Jaxon Smith Njigba, who is signed with Seattle through 2031, is a wide receiver core on his own. But let’s not forget that the team also got Rashid Shaheed through 2028 on a deal that looks better and better with each third-tier wide receiver that gets a new contract across the league, and Tory Horton’s rookie deal runs for the same span.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is interviewed after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In this offense, which uses wide receivers at a lower rate than most other teams, I’m confident that Shaheed and Horton can be the second and third options at the position. The depth is less secure, but receivers that deep in the depth chart are typically year-to-year players anyway. Barring more injuries for Horton, we’re secure here for a while.

The League’s Best Interior Defensive Line

Yesterday’s Leonard Williams extension hammered this in place. Yes, technically, Byron Murphy is only under contract for another two seasons, but his option will obviously get picked up, and there’s a good 99% chance he’s extended when his time comes up. Expect that extension to carry him through 2032, and he’ll pair with Williams for a while before going solo.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Byron Murphy II gestures during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans. | AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

I don’t know what Rylie Mills is yet, we’ll need to see a lot more before we draw any conclusions there. But it sure seems like he’s, at the very least, something. And he’s got three years left, with a potential fourth year as a restricted free agent. I’d take that three-man interior rotation over any three-man rotation in the league right now, and it’s locked up for awhile.

A Dark Side Secondary

Devon Witherspoon leads the way with his record-setting extension through 2031, of course, but there’s plenty more. Nick Emmanwori still has three years left on his rookie deal, and you can count on an extension when the time comes. Maybe he’s a slot corner, maybe he’s a safety, maybe he’s both, or maybe he’s redefining football entirely, but he’s not going anywhere.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Jobe, a capable #2 cornerback, is signed for three years on a highly manageable deal. And then you’ve got the day two rookies from this most recent draft, Julian Neal and Bud Clark, who should at least be something. You might need to find another safety soon, with Love and Okada having unknown futures, but other than that things look very bright.

Assorted Helpers

This group of Seahawks who are signed for the long term also includes Michael Dickson, perhaps the NFL’s top punter, locked up through 2029. Derick Hall, freshly extended this offseason, also is signed for four seasons. And let’s not forget Jadarian Price, on his four-year rookie commitment with an option in 2030, or Elijah Arroyo with three more cheap seasons.

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The better question is, what do the Seahawks not have locked up on this roster? A quarterback, some running back depth, a blocking tight end, and a right guard if Beau Stephens doesn’t get there. A few edge rushers and linebackers, a safety, and a kicker. It’s manageable, and some of these needs can be handled with a few more extensions. Truly, John Schneider has cooked.

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