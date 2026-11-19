Six Players the Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 11
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Throughout the College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.
Earmark Dylan Raiola For Next Season
The quarterback play this week was especially poor, so I’m skipping that crew in favor of someone who is not going to be in this class. Raiola will be one of the top prospects next season, and this last game showed why, as he helped get Oregon back into the playoff conversation with 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s going places.
Justice Haynes Is Still Alive And Well
An intriguing Michigan Wolverine running back last year, Haynes transferred to Georgia Tech and has been pretty quiet this season so far. But I still think his style could fit the Seattle offense. This last week, the Yellow Jackets upset the Clemson Tigers on Haynes’s back, with 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground and a 13-yard catch as well.
Patrick Overmyer Almost Saves Houston From Embarrassment
Emphasis on almost. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do when your defense allows 42 points to the Buffaloes. Overmyer is exempt from any blame, after reeling in 9 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. You won’t find many tight end games this season better than that. With any luck, he can be had late in day three as well.
Princewill Umanmielen Lives Up To The Family Name
Princely’s younger brother is not going to be the black sheep brother. He may end up about as ballyhooed of a prospect when all is said and done. LSU came up a little short against Texas, but Princewill punched in 7 tackles and a sack, batting down a pass and getting 5 pressures. There’s a lot of talent in there, but it’ll take a little work to get it all out.
Rasheem Biles Is The Man Again
We’ve discussed Biles in this space quite a bit this year. In a linebacker class that I would consider quite strong, Biles just continues to crank out big performances. 11 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, and 4 QB pressures as Texas managed to scrap out a last second win. Of course, he wasn’t the best Longhorn defender on the field…
Jelani McDonald With The Game Of The Year
Any time a safety registers three interceptions in one game, he’s definitely doing something right. That it came in a game where Texas needed every last bit of it in order to get out with the victory. Throw in 11 tackles and another pass breakup, and you’ve got your pretty clear-cut player of the week. McDonald should be a great day two safety.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN