Six Players the Seahawks Should Note from College Football Week 10

Throughout the College Football Season, we’ll be monitoring top performers who might be available to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2027 draft. We’ll focus on players that play positions that are likely, or at least possibly, going to be one the team considers going after. This should give us a chance to spotlight players that the team targets well ahead of time.

CJ Carr Comes Out On Top

One of the biggest games of the season so far featured a memorable quarterback battle between two top prospects in Darian Mensah and CJ Carr. Carr got the win, and he also had the superior statline, although both players have plenty to be proud of after a game like that. Carr’s 29/40 for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns against a good defense will go a long way.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes the ball at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Frazier Is Back In A Big Way

After seeing minimal action in some recent weeks due to injury, Frazier took the field for the Bulldogs and got back to doing what he does. It was 16 carries for 107 yards, showcasing the elite speed that he brings to the table. I want some straight line speed in this backfield, and no one will bring it better than Frazier, so sign me up next April.

Terrance Carter Is The Move Tight End You’re Looking For

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. catches a touchdown against Arizona during a Big 12 Conference football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Elijah Arroyo experiment has gone terribly so far for the Seahawks, and it’s time to start thinking about trying again. Carter has the athletic, big play ability, along with some YAC skills, to be the receiving threat this team wants to pair with AJ Barner. Carter had 4 catches and 1 drop this last week, but went for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Add Another Edge To The Convo With Leroy Harris III

The Kansas Jayhawks aren’t known for football most of the time, but they’ve got a real fun EDGE prospect to monitor. You could call this last week a breakout for him, as he recorded 6 tackles and 3 sacks, forcing a fumble and generating a total of 9 pressures. He’s not among the elite prospects in this draft, but he joins a deep group of interesting options.

UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) drops back to pass as Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) chases. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter Helps Tennessee To A Big Win

The Kentucky-Tennessee game was another massive tilt in a weekend full of them, but it was quickly a one-sided affair. One of the reasons why was the play of Arion Carter, a low-key linebacker prospect who went crazy on Saturday. 13 tackles, 4 of them behind the line of scrimmage with 2 sacks, 5 pressures, and 13 coverage yards allowed. Very clean.

KJ Bolden Still Looks Like Safety Number One

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) attempts a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t my favorite week for safeties, but Bolden did his thing for the Bulldogs as they rolled over the Rebels. 3 tackles and an interception, while allowing just 5 yards in coverage on a single target. Sometimes a safety is doing his job just by staying clean and not letting anything get past him. Look for Bolden to be a first round pick, and maybe not a low one.

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