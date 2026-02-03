Super Bowl History: Patriots Mike Vrabel Should Have Been Named XXXVIII MVP

There will be plenty of subjects broached this week as the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks and the AFC champion New England Patriots prepare to meet in Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

From the path each team to took to reach this game, to the quarterbacks, to the head coaches, etc. And no doubt one of the questions that Patriots’ sideline leader Mike Vrabel has been or will be asked is if his Super Bowl experience as a player is a factor this weekend.

The 14-year performer played on Super Sunday four times with the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick. He and the team came up winners in 2001 (XXXVI), 2003 (XXXVIII) and 2004 (XXXIX), and fell short to the New York Giants in 2007 (XLII). And it was his performance in New England’s 32-29 triumph over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston that may have warranted him being named the game’s Most Valuable Player instead of teammate Tom Brady.

The Patriots’ quarterback finished the afternoon hitting on two-thirds of his throws for 354 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. He was not sacked, didn’t fumble, and also ran twice for 12 yards.

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) causing a fumble in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

But what about Vrabel? It’s hard to imagine he could do more. He finished second on the team that afternoon with six tackles. He totaled two sacks of Panthers’ quarterback Jake Delhomme, once in the first quarter and the other late in the second quarter. That second sack saw Delhomme fumble and it was recovered by New England’s Richard Seymour. That set up the game’s first touchdown, a Brady-to-Deion Branch five-yard score.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots trailed Carolina, 22-21. Brady capped off an 11-play, 68-yard drive with a one-yard TD toss to…Vrabel. A successful two-point conversion saw Belichick’s club take a short-lived 29-22 lead, and everyone knows the rest.

Vrabel contributed on both sides of the football in New England’s second Super Bowl victory. And yes, there have been 59 Super Bowls played to date and the quarterback has been named the game’s MVP 34 times. Would it have been that outlandish to see Brady and Vrabel share the award?

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks insider believes Patriots up to old tricks ahead of SB

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak not interested in one head coach job

Jeff Bezos + 3 other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks