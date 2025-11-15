Surprisingly strong Seattle Seahawks offense ranked among top five in NFL
Most analysts expected the Seattle Seahawks to have a strong defense this season, some even projecting that they would finish with the league's top scoring defense overall.
Very few - if any - predicted that the Seahawks would also field an elite unit on the other side of the ball. That's just what they've done though, heading into Week 11 they are ranked third in points per game.
They have done it on the backs of Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who immediately developed a strong chemistry, resulting in one of the most potent QB-WR duos the NFL has seen in recent years.
Going into Sunday's gargantuan matchup with the Rams, Sportsnaut has Seattle's offense ranked fifth.
"The Seattle Seahawks continued to hum along and make things look easy on Sunday versus the Cardinals. While Darnold only threw the ball 12 times, the offense was highly efficient and got notable performances across the board during a 44-point day in Week 10. They quietly continue to be one of the best offenses in the NFL."
Meanwhile, the Rams are ranked third on the same list.
The Seahawks may have a higher ceiling, though. This past week's win over the Arizona Cardinals was the first time all season that they really got their rushing attack going, with both Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet averaging over five yards per carry.
If Seattle can build on that and get those two going on a regular basis, it will take this offense to a level that we haven't seen yet - possibly even to the very top of the league in scoring.
The last piece of the puzzle is on third down, where they have improved but still only rank 16th in conversions (39.22%). If Klint Kubiak can keep pushing this unit up on their third down rate, there will be no stopping them.
