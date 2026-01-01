PFF names No. 1 New Year's resolution for the Seattle Seahawks

It's time for New Year's resolutions, and Pro Football Focus wasted no time taking it upon themselves to declare one for every NFL team.

For the Seahawks it appears they've chosen wisely.

PFF'S NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION FOR THE SEAHAWKS: RETAIN OC KLINT KUBIAK.

Kubiak has been showing up on lists of potential head coaching candidates ever since Seattle's offense came out of the gates red-hot to start the season. They sit near the top of the league in many key categories, and they look even better in PFF's grading system.

"Hiring Klint Kubiak has proven to be one of the most impactful offseason moves in the NFL. Seattle owns the fourth-highest-graded offense at 83.8, the league’s top team rushing grade at 90.6 and the second-highest receiving grade at 88.1, all while averaging 29.4 points per game — second-most in the league." Zach Tantillo, PFF

Among the highlights on Kubiak's resume is the work he's done with quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Despite a late-season change in the way defenses are approaching Kubiak's offense (sparked by the Los Angeles Rams performance in week 11 when they forced him into throwing four interceptions) Darnold is still top ten in most key statistical measures. His 26 combined wins between this year and his 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings marks the first time any QB has been that successful playing for different organizations.

As for Smith-Njigba, he's simply having one of the best seasons we've seen from a pass-catcher in quite some time.

"Kubiak’s system has also unlocked wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has surged to a 92.8 PFF grade after posting an 81.3 mark last season, nearly doubling his production from 1.81 to 3.66 yards per route run. His downfield impact has expanded as well, with 16 catches for 614 yards on deep targets after recording just eight catches for 217 yards in 2024. Retaining Kubiak should be a top priority as Seattle looks to sustain its offensive ascent."

While Kubiak has shown flashes of high-level playcalling, his performance hasn't been perfect. Even as the Seahawks have soared to a 13-3 record and currently hold the NFC's No. 1 seed with a chance to lock it up when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the passing game hasn't been as explosive since that week 11 loss to the Rams. Meanwhile, his speaking style and personality are much more subdued, even dry, than some of his young conterparts who've ascended to head coaching positions in recent years. That may not be enough to convince general managers and owners to shell out millions while taking a chance on an unknown quantity. Personally, I maintain that Kubiak needs another year, maybe two, to prove that his schematic mind is enough to overcome any perceived lack of dynamic personality.

That being said, Kubiak has done more than enough to earn his place in the conversation. A strong showing against the San Francisco 49ers, followed by a deep playoff run, could be enough to change perceptions entirely.

But I'm sure all Seattle fans would agree this is one resolution they hope the Seahawks are able to keep.

