Three Players the Seahawks Don't Want to See in NFC West After Draft

At this point, most of us have a pretty strong understanding of who we want the Seattle Seahawks to end up with when the dust clears Saturday evening.

At the very least, we have a list of players we like, with an understanding that it’s very hard to know who will be available when the picks come around and we have to be flexible and creative.

But another question is, which players do we not want to have to deal with twice a year for the foreseeable future? The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are picking in this draft as well, and have every chance to get excellent pieces as well. So, who are some players I don’t want to see end up with a rival this draft?

3) LB Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) stretches during spring football practice. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s start here, since this one is pretty binary. The Arizona Cardinals have a few different choices with their #3 overall pick. They could shock the world with Ty Simpson (yes please), they could trade down or just white-knuckle Francis Mauigoa (sure), and Jeremiyah Love remains a possibility (I can live with that). But the most likely outcome?

They pick whichever defender the New York Jets don’t pick between David Bailey and Arvell Reese. Either player would be great for Arizona, but in my mind, Reese is the best player in this draft. He can play at an elite level at edge and off-ball linebacker, providing a Micah Parsons-like impact in the happy path scenario for his career. Hopefully, the Jets see it the same way.

2) TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This goes for either the Rams or 49ers, who could both conceivably covet the ultra-athletic tight end prospect. I don’t know if the Rams would spend such a high pick on a tight end knowing how deep their current tight end room is, and the 49ers may be willing to bet it all on George Kittle making a full recovery, but Sadiq is so talented they’d have to consider it.

Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan would both have a field day cooking up mismatches with a player like Sadiq. The one silver lining is that a player like Nick Emmanwori was built in a lab to be able to handle a player like this, but I’d still prefer not having to handle him at all. Especially if it’s the 49ers, given how late their pick is in the first.

1) EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15). | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On the one hand, you could argue this is the kind of pick we’d want the Rams or 49ers to make. Bain is a big risk, and recent revelations about an off-field incident he was involved in have made him even riskier. Some GMs probably have him off their board completely. And that’s before you touch on his agonizingly-short arms that will be a problem.

But I just have a bad feeling he’ll end up on a rival and turn into the player that he showed he could be at Miami. A destructive and powerful rusher that will not be moved off his spot and overcomes his arm length shortcomings. I had Bain as a top five player in this draft before the off-field whispers. I’d hate for the Rams to get that player with a mid-first.

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