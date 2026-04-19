Reacting to Every Seattle Seahawks Pick in Bleacher Report’s 3 Round Mock Draft

Bleacher Report has been hard at work in recent days, offering up great draft content as we get closer and closer to the big day(s). A few days ago, they published a full three-round mock draft, going through 100 total picks. Included in those 100 picks were, of course, three Seattle picks, which is also the overwhelming majority of their draft capital for 2026.

Having had an extensive opportunity to study and ponder this draft, I’ll compare my findings to the picks Brent Sobleski assigned to the Seahawks. Obviously, this is a very subjective thing, but there are also some objective qualifications that can be applied when trying to judge a mock draft. So, let’s kick things off with the first round pick of…

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Quite possibly the most ideal pick possible in terms of fit. Johnson’s zone skills would fit in very nicely with Mike Macdonald’s defense, and Johnson could easily fill the Woolen-sized hole in the secondary as early as 2026, and certainly by 2027. The Josh Jobe resigning would give him the opportunity to ease his way into playing time if he needs it.

Johnson is fast, he’s versatile, he’s smart, he’s constantly in the right spots, he’s a willing run defender, he has clean footwork, and his understanding of how to defend without drawing a flag is rare at the college level. There are some minor issues, like his press skills and struggles against bigger receivers, but they’re mostly insignificant.

The value is there, as Johnson ranks #38 on the aggregate big board as of right now. The need is there, as the team needs another cornerback after Woolen’s departure. It’s on the short list of my favorite potential picks that don’t involve a significant draft day slide, so this mock draft is getting off to a great start.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

I don’t doubt for one second that there are concerns here. Washington is an atypically-built running back, high cut in the vein of a Darren McFadden, not an ideal fit for this offense. He hesitates and misses out on yards that he could have gotten. He fumbles. He may not be a real third down weapon. He wasn’t overly productive in college.

But buried under all of that is a running back with an excessive amount of talent that you’re not going to find anywhere else in this draft. Washington is fast, he accelerates quickly, he’s very explosive, he’s big, he has vision, and there is a chance he becomes a weapon on swing passes. If he hits, he’s going to hit big, and be a franchise running back.

And that’s worth a second round pick to me, in this draft. Washington currently sits at #60 on the aggregate big board, and the Seahawks have some room for additional running back help. This is an excellent pick, even if there is some downside. In a draft like this, upside is valuable, and Washington has a lot of it.

3-96: Keyron Crawford, ED, Auburn

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) attempts a move on Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24). | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We couldn’t quite stick the landing here for me. Crawford has some real value as a passing down edge rusher who can use his bend and quickness to get into the backfield and harass the quarterback. But when I look at Crawford, I don’t see the kind of edge rusher that Mike Macdonald prefers in his defense.

Macdonald wants bigger players that win with power and strength. Crawford isn’t necessarily small by the standards of a modern standup edge, but he is a player who will struggle to defend the run and gets pushed around by more powerful players. He also has very short arms, which reduces his ability to stack and shed, so you have big issues.

The objective value is good here though, as Crawford is #90 on the aggregate as of this moment. It also addresses a need, as the Seahawks have yet to get an edge rusher to replace Boye Mafe and need re-enforcements there. I just think we can do better than Crawford, unless Mike wants a change of pace edge who can just get the outside with quickness.

Overall: A

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is an excellent mock draft for the Seahawks. Yes, I’d argue the team can do better with the third round pick, but even that pick isn’t especially bad. And the first two picks are so strong, a questionable third rounder wouldn’t even bother me. I’d head into May very satisfied with the direction of this team if this is their haul this upcoming week.

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