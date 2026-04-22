What a Seahawks and Cardinals Draft Trade Could Look Like

Very rarely does a trade between Divisional rivalries happen, let alone a trade involving a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. There is a growing consensus that the Seattle Seahawks will trade back from the number 32 pick for more picks. This will help the Seahawks get more than four picks in the draft.

The biggest obstacle for the Seahawks is finding a trade partner to trade back with. There are a few teams that would likely move back into the first round, but the Seahawks should consider a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, their NFC West rival.

How the Seahawks Take Advantage of the Cardinals

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals mascots perform during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are likely going for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but only Alabama’s Ty Simpson is within their opportunity. They could trade into the first round, but it would involve persuading the Seahawks more than other teams. Seattle knows how desperate Arizona is for a franchise quarterback and how much they need to trade back into the first round for the extra fifth-year option.

ESPN’s Peter Schlager has the Seahawks trading back with the Cardinals in his latest 2026 NFL Draft mock draft. In return for getting the 32nd pick, the Seahawks get the Cardinals’ 34th pick and their sixth-round pick (No. 183). This means the Seahawks would lose the option to give their player a fifth-year option, and all they get is a sixth-round pick. That’s too generous for the Seahawks, a divisional rival, to get.

The Seahawks should also at least get their third and fourth round for the Cardinals’ attempt to get a franchise quarterback. Despite moving two spots back, Seattle is giving up a lot to allow a team to trade up. It should be the Seahawks’ job to make it difficult for a team to move up, especially a divisional rival.

What the Seahawks Do With Their New Pick

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) attempting the tackled in the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks wouldn’t have the fifth-year option on their potential player, but there is plenty of opportunity to draft several key players. At No. 34, the Seahawks could get the most needed position, which would be running back, or they could draft the best player available. The Seahawks should be a prime team for Notre Dame running back Jadaran Price. He would be an instant starting running back for a team that lost out on Kenneth Walker III to free agency.

​There are other positions that the Seahawks should consider improving, such as center and right guard. Edge rusher, defensive tackle, and cornerback are positions for them to address if they go on the defensive side of the ball. Edge rusher has depth concerns and will be an issue in the next offseason, so getting a high-caliber pass rusher might be the other most beneficial position to go to.

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