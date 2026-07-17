Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #16 Drake Thomas

There are many key players on the Seattle Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. One of the most underrated positions on that defense is the off-ball linebackers. Ernest Jones IV is the leader of that unit, but there are other players who are just as valuable. Drake Thomas isn’t as aggressive and powerful as Jones, but he is still an important part of the defense.

He heads into his second season as the full-time starter and has earned the respect and appreciation of the front office and fans. Thomas has to have an encore season after helping the Seahawks finish the season with the top-ranked scoring defense in the league.

Why Thomas Could Be Ranked Higher?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thomas had an impressive 2025 season, which the front office rewarded him with a new contract extension opportunity. He and the Seahawks agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the chance to earn $9 million based on incentives. This is based on the belief that the front office and coaching staff expect Thomas to get better. He went from playing 24 games with no starts in his first two seasons to playing all 17 games while starting 14 of them last season.

Thomas accounted for 96 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, eight pass breakups and a key interception in week 18. He is an efficient tackler, can make quick reads of the opposing offenses, can make solid open-field tackles in the backfield and he is consistently in staying with his assigned pass-catcher in coverage. He is quietly one of the better off-ball linebackers in the league.

Pro Football Focus gave Thomas an overall grade of 73, which ranked 23rd in the league and 14th in pressures with 17 pressures. Despite a new contract, Thomas will remain one of the most underrated linebackers due to the Seahawks’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme and Jones’ vocal leadership.

Why Thomas Could Be Ranked Lower?​

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the preseason and beginning of the season last year, Thomas was originally the backup to Tyrice Knight. He wasn’t given the chance to be a full-time starter had Knight not been forced to sit out a bit while preparing for the season. Things might be different if Thomas hadn’t been forced into the starting role.

Compared to a lot of the key players for the Dark Side Defense, Thomas is undersized at 6-0. This makes him inefficient to contend for passes against taller wide receivers and tight ends, where he has had some struggles this past season. Thomas also lacks high-end speed to keep up with some of the faster or more explosive receivers in the league. He was especially a liability in some of the games versus the Los Angeles Rams this past season.

Thomas doesn’t get the credit he deserves for being underrated and a well-balanced linebacker. While he is solid, he hasn’t shown to be elite in a major defensive category, like his fellow teammates. He does, however, have a chance to show why he deserves more elite consideration or a Pro-Bowl bid this upcoming season.

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