Former Top-Ranked Prospect Logan Brown Still Has Potential With Seahawks

After years of having one of the worst offensive line units in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks have vastly improved that position over the last few seasons.

The Seahawks' offensive tackle spots have had starters in place since 2022, but they finally solidified the interior group with first-round pick Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL Draft. Zabel, a true mauler at guard, took the unit to another level in their Super Bowl-winning season.

Left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas are true anchors when healthy, and both recently got big extensions. The Seahawks aren't replacing them anytime soon, but they still need depth options in case of injuries. That's where players like Logan Brown have an opportunity.

Path to NFL

Brown, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle, was a five-star recruit out of East Kentwood High School in Michigan. He was the seventh-ranked player in the nation regardless of position in the 2019 class and the top-ranked offensive tackle.

Landing at Wisconsin, Brown didn't quite develop into the superstar offensive lineman he was expected to be. In four years at Wisconsin from 2019-22, Brown started just three games. He transferred to Kansas ahead of the 2023 season and eventually had a full season as a starter in 2024.

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Logan Brown (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even though he was projected to be selected in the middle rounds of the 2025 draft, Brown went undrafted and landed with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Brown was waived as part of final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Seahawks' practice squad in September.

Can Brown fulfill his previous potential?

Size is key for offensive tackles, but it can work against them in the NFL if they don't have their fundamentals mastered. Brown was knocked in pre-draft evaluations for allowing defensive linemen to get under his pads, and there's no way he can have success in the NFL if he doesn't lower his center of gravity. That will be the main teaching point that he has to work on.

Brown's frame can't be taught, however, which gives him a major advantage. If the Seahawks can develop him, there's a chance that Brown could be an asset as a backup to Abraham Lucas or Charles Cross. Lucas has had a long injury history, in particular, so the Seahawks need reliable depth up front.

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas offensive lineman Logan Brown (OL04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Goals for Brown in 2026

Josh Jones is the current swing tackle for the Seahawks, who can fill in on either side. But Brown's ability to play both tackle positions makes him more valuable as a backup, and that sets him apart. Even with that, it's unlikely Brown makes the active roster unless he makes a huge jump in his fundamentals rather quickly.

A practice squad spot is ideal for Brown, who just turned 25. He has another year or two to develop before his age begins to become an issue, and he could still become a starter at some point with the Seahawks or another team.

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