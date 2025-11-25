Trying to make sense of why the Seahawks just cut an early-season defensive standout

The Seattle Seahawks made a surprise roster move today, releasing veteran cornerback Derion Kendrick.

When the Seahawks swooped in and claimed Kendrick after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams on the final roster cutdown to 53 players, it didn't take long for him to make an impact.

Jumping in with limited practice time, Kendrick played nearly 68 pct. of the snaps in week two, and was instrumental in Seattle's 31-17 win in Pittsburgh. Playing in the slot due to the injury absences of Devon Witherspoon and rookie Nick Emmanwori, the fourth-year DB thwarted one potential Steelers scoring drive, intercepting Aaron Rodgers in the end zone. He had what looked to be another sure interception bounce off his hands.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) intercepts a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Forced into action once again the following week, he played intercepted another pass in the Seahawks' 44-13 blowout home victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Since then, he's seen his playing time diminished due to the return to health of Witherspoon and Emmanwori, and the outstanding play of fellow cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe. Over the last four games, Kendrick hasn't seen a single defensive snap in three of them.

Still, his release comes as a surprise, especially given the uncertain futures of Jobe and Woolen. Both are set to become free agents after the season, leaving Witherspoon as the only experienced CB under contract for 2026. Kendrick seemed like a logical candidate to carve out a potential longer-term role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

Prior to joining Seattle Kendrick made a strong impression with the Rams, starting 12 games for them in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with a knee injury.

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Is this simply a matter of numbers and other roster needs, or is it a sign of how the Seahawks truly feel about Kendrick's performance after seeing him up close for 12 weeks? Could it also be a sign that the team's trust has grown in 2024 fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett? We should find out soon.

Per league rules, all players must pass through waivers after the trade deadline has passed. If Kendrick passes through waivers, it's possible the could Seahawks re-sign him to their practice squad.

Seattle currently has two other veteran cornerbacks on their practice squad in Shaquill Griffin and Shemar Jean-Charles.

