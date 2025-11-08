Uchenna Nwosu on the message the Seahawks sent with Rashid Shaheed trade
On Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks made their most aggressive move since trading for Leonard Williams two years ago. Seattle sent a pair of Day 3 draft picks to the New Orleans Saints for Rashid Shaheed, who should make a significant impact in more ways than one.
Offensively, Shaheed adds another badly-needed vertical threat to the passing game, which has relied heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba to carry it so far. Shaheed's presence should also in theory open up the field for Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet, who keep on running into loaded boxes.
Shaheed also adds an All-Pro punt returner to the mix, making an already strong special teams unit that much better.
The trade also sends a clear message to the rest of the league: these Seahawks are prepared to compete for a Super Bowl now, not later. Here's Uchenna Nwosu on Seattle Sports radio breaking down the message.
The move comes not a moment too late, as well. The Seahawks could wind up being extremely thin at wide receiver this week. Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Tory Horton might all be out of the lineup against Arizona due to injuries.
That would have left Jaxon Smith-Njigba alone with Ricky White III and Cody White, who were elevated off the practice squad last week and will likely be again later today.
Instead, Sam Darnold will have a shiny new weapon to target, one who may very well reach new heights now that he's been paired with a potent deep passing quarterback for the first time in his career as a pro.
Despite the handicap at quarterback, Shaheed has managed to total over 2,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 42 career games with the Saints. For the year he's already at 499 yards, putting him on pace for his first 1,000-yard season.
Injuries have the potential to derail any contender, but with Shaheed in the mix the Seahawks should be considered a very serious heavyweight going into the second half of the regular season.
