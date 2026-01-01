A Seahawks win over the 49ers finishes Sam Darnold's redemption tour

Among the few players who are constantly criticized, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a player who doesn’t get much praise for his leadership, efficiency, and production late in games.

Even as the Seahawks (13-3) are in position to win the NFC West Divisional title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, some experts are claiming it as a weakness for the Seahawks. They say that while his high turnovers are a problem, his play overall is holding back the Seahawks.

After leading the Seahawks to a 38-37 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Rams, the goalposts seemed to be moved for Darnold.

He has a chance to silence a lot more of his critics as the Seahawks go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers (12-4), his former team back in 2023. It should be noted that Darnold has already defeated his former four teams at some point this season or in the last few years.

This includes a 23-17 win over the 49ers last season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. This year, he and the Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers and the Vikings.

Darnold is looking for one last redemption goal in the regular season finale after the Seahawks’ 17-13 Week 1 home loss to the 49ers. This was the game where Darnold drove the Seahawks into the red zone in the final minute of the game.

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands the ball off to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

On 2nd & 5 at the 49ers’ nine-yard line with 42 seconds left, Darnold took the snap and was looking for a potential connection for a touchdown. Immediately after the snap, right tackle Abraham Lucas was beaten by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for an instant sack, forced fumble, and recovery.

Lucas was the player who allowed himself to get instantly beaten by Bosa, but it was Darnold who was blamed, as it fits the narrative that Darnold is somehow unreliable. This is the way it has been for quarterbacks, but there is a constant negative narrative around Darnold, even after a stellar season and being named to the Pro Bowl.

The Seahawks are easily a much more improved team than they were in the Week 1 matchup. Darnold has more of a connection to his pass-catchers, and not just star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has created great rhythm with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed, tight end A.J. Barner, and running backs Zach Charbonnet. Darnold just needs to watch the potential turnovers.

The offensive line and the running game have improved significantly, even if left tackle Charles Cross will be out. It also helps that the 49ers have become one of the least efficient pass-rushing teams in the league.

Darnold has exercised some of the ghosts that have haunted him last year in Minnesota, but especially this year in Seattle. The Week 16 win over the Rams helps, but he seals by delivering the Seahawks their first divisional title since the 2020 season and their first No. 1 seed since the 2005 season.

