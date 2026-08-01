Unsung Seahawks’ Tight End May Finally Be Getting His Due

Talk about a division not only loaded with quality teams but also at a particular offensive position? In 2025, the NFC West sent three teams to the playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks (14-3), Los Angeles Rams (12-5), and San Francisco 49ers (12-5) all won at least 12 games. All three clubs reached the divisional playoffs. Seattle help off the Rams in the NFC title game, they went on to humble the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX.

Simply put, the NFC West is loaded at tight end

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As for that aforementioned position, this is quite impressive. Last week, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 tight ends in the league ahead of the NFL’s 107th season. Not surprisingly, the first two names on the list were the Niners’ George Kittle and the Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride.

The former is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro. McBride was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2025 and has been named to the last two Pro Bowls.

AJ Barner has been a productive pass-catcher in two seasons in Seattle

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At No. 15 and No. 16, respectively, were the Rams’ Colby Parkinson and Seattle’s AJ Barner. This past season, the 2024 fourth-round pick finished second on Mike Macdonald’s club with 52 receptions behind only 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba (119).

“Barner was a dominant run-blocker while at Michigan,” explained PFF, “but has turned into a very solid receiving threat with the Seahawks as well. His six touchdown receptions were tied for eighth among all tight ends in 2025. Barner also caught a touchdown in Seattle’s Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. He’s still been a force in the run game as well, placing fourth among all tight ends in positively-graded plays as a run-blocker (35).

Seahawks’ TE AJ Barner has been very dependable

AJ BARNER FINALLY SCORES THE FIRST TD IN THE SUPER BOWL 🔥🔥🔥



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/j2SL2hfEfd — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 9, 2026

The 6’6”, 251-pound weapon has not missed a game in two seasons. In 2025, he started all 20 contests for the eventual Super Bowl champions. His combined NFL resume reads 88 receptions for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns in 35 total outings. Barner’s 16-yard scoring reception early in the fourth quarter courtesy of Sam Darnold was the lone offensive touchdown by Macdonald’s team in their Super Bowl conquest of the Patriots.

In a division as well as a conference (6 of Pro Football Focus’s top 8 tight ends on this list reside in the NFC) loaded at the position, earning Pro Bowl honors may be a bit difficult for the unsung Barner. Of course, no doubt that his Super Bowl LX ring fits just fine.

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