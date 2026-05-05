Why the Seahawks Being Slept on for Another Super Bowl Title?

The Seattle Seahawks did the impossible in the eyes of many this past season. That was to win the Super Bowl with a young, mostly unheard of roster that included a constant media target in quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks not only won Super Bowl LX, but they dominated that game, like most, in dominating fashion. Now it seems like while they are at the top of the power rankings, they aren’t being talked about enough as champions, as indicated by Kay Adams, host of the Up & Adams Show.

Seahawks Aren’t Sneaking Up on Teams Anymore

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Adams was among the few to call out a trend of lack of attention to the Seahawks and their huge chances for another Super Bowl title. She was quick to call out major outlets on the favoritism in coverage of other teams than the reigning Super Bowl champs. Several betting odds, such as those on Fanduel, have the Seahawks behind the Los Angeles Rams, a team they've beaten twice, with the best chances of winning a Super Bowl. The Seahawks have the second-best odds, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, to win Super Bowl LXI.

This past season, several major outlets didn't expect the Seahawks to even make the playoffs, let alone win Super Bowl LX. They undervalued this team based on its youth, its experience in the playoffs, and their perception of quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks won't be undervalued anymore with the roster becoming more complete after the 2026 NFL Draft. There is a lot of hype on running back Jadarian Price taking over Kenneth Walker III's spot. They also return 20 of their 22 starters from last season.

Too Many Media Outlets Want a Hero Storyline

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Media outlets want a hero story to focus on, but they want a winner they created. Many media outlets want Matthew Stafford to win another Super Bowl title with the Rams before he retires. Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson are players many want to win a title before it's too late.

Meanwhile, Darnold presented a solid storyline to follow for a redemption story, but he was treated as someone waiting to fail again. We kept hearing he couldn’t be a franchise quarterback, then it was how he couldn’t win big games. When he beat the Rams in Week 16 and got the Seahawks to the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, it was his turnovers that would make him fail. Many didn’t want to see Darnold succeed because he was already deemed a loser, but when he won, they were quiet.

The Rams will be the national media darling thanks to their large market, location, quarterback, and history. The Ravens and Bills will be media darlings because of their quarterbacks. As for the Seahawks, they will be slept on because they aren’t glamorized by the national media, and that will be a problem for other teams. Without that constant exposure, Seattle could remain hiding in plain sight and remain a big threat thanks to the identity they are creating. A dynasty could be coming, and the national media won’t see it coming.

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