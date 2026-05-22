3 Seattle Seahawks Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

The Super Bowl defense has already begun for the Seattle Seahawks, who held their rookie minicamp in early May. Now as the final week of the month approaches, the Seahawks are set to begin their voluntary OTAs, followed by mandatory camp in June.

Seattle had some turnover following their title run, which included the loss of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brian Fleury replaces him and will begin installing his offense during these sessions.

These workouts won't only be vital for Fleury, but many players need to use the time to prove they deserve their spot. That said, here's a look at three such players whose jobs could be on the line beginning at OTAs.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It almost feels like piling on Anthony Bradford at this time, but the fact remains that he struggled more than any other offensive lineman on the roster this past season. To be fair, his overall grade from PFF increased from a 48.3 in 2025 to a 50.6, but his pass protection went from a 48.5 to a 40.8.

Where he showed the most improvement was in his discipline. In 2024, Bradford was penalized 10 times in just 578 snaps. This past season, he played 1,037 snaps and had just four accepted penalties. Entering his fourth season in the league, Bradford can silence the critics if he continues to improve, but if not, rookie Beau Stephens could begin pushing for a spot.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite losing Riq Woolen in free agency, the Seahawks weren't quick to add another cornerback. They waited until the 99th overall pick in the NFL draft, which is where they selected Julian Neal out of Arkansas. They then added two more cornerbacks in the final round, selecting Andre Fuller from Toledo at No. 236 and Michael Dansby from Arizona at No. 255.

Those three players aren't likely to push for a starting role anytime soon, but they could put Nehemiah Pritchett on notice. A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 2024, Pritchett saw his snap count drop from 151 snaps in 2024 to 91 this past season. Now, he faces a challenge with several young prospects, which makes his path to the roster less certain. Special teams will be his calling card, and if he wants to lock up his spot, he needs to show he's a far better option on that unit than any of the rookies.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

After Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle brought in former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson. During his tenure in Green Bay, Wilson has respectable numbers, rushing for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Even so, he's now part of a tough committee which will be led by Jadarian Price. The Seahawks also have Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a torn ACL but appears to be progressing well in his rehab. Wilson should be the favorite for the third spot, but George Holani has shown plenty of promise in the past and could make it a tough battle.

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