Vikings Could Be Zeroing in on Seahawks Executive as Next GM

The Seattle Seahawks may be losing a major piece of their front office before the 2026 season. The Minnesota Vikings have requested a second interview with Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Minnesota initially requested an interview with Teasley in early May, and they are moving him into a five-person group for second interviews. That group includes Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski, Broncos assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray and Rams assistant general manager John McKay.

The Vikings have been without a general manager since January, when Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired just one year into a multi-year contract extension. They entered the NFL Draft without a GM, which is rare in the NFL and in professional sports in general.

It might not seem like a major departure, but Teasley has a long history with the Seahawks during their most successful era.

What Teasley's departure would mean for Seahawks

Teasley has been part of the John Schneider-led Seahawks front office since 2013, first beginning as a scouting intern. By 2023, he had risen to the franchise's assistant general manager role.

One of the Seahawks' strengths has been their ability to scout and draft talent, and Teasley has been a big part of that department for the Seahawks. He got to his current position via a scouting background, and the 2025 draft class was a prime example of the front office's excellence.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Vikings have struggled in those areas the last few seasons, dropping from 14-3 in 2024 to just nine wins in 2025. Injuries, however, have plagued them as much as poor drafting has.

Teasley was always going to be pursued by other teams, given the Seahawks' success. When struggling teams see hirable front-office members who have contributed to winning teams, it's almost a guarantee they will eventually depart for one of those franchises.

If the Seahawks can keep Teasley one more year to pursue a second Super Bowl title, that would be a major win. Schneider is the most important cog in the machine, but the supporting cast matters as well.

All the other candidates are equally qualified and coming from Super Bowl-contending teams. It'll be interesting to see how much weight the Vikings' ownership places on Teasley's contributions to winning Lombardi Trophies.

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