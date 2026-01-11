What Seahawks legend Steve Largent likes about Jaxon Smith-Njigba's game

Looking up and down the Seattle Seahawks' roster, it can be difficult to point out the very best player on the team right now.

On the defensive side of the ball, Seattle is loaded with talented young players at all three levels. Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones, Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori all have a case to be named the Seahawks' top talent.

On special teams Seattle added another elite playmaker at the trade deadline by dealing for Rashid Shaheed, who's been the most-dynamic kick returner in the NFL since the move went down.

Offensively there's less starpower to go around, but the brightest shining star in the bunch is that of third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who just finished the season leading the league in receiving yards with 1,793.

That also set a new record for receiving yards in a single season for the Seahawks, shattering DK Metcalf's previous high of 1,303 in 2020. For our money, Steve Largent's 1,287 yards back in 1985 was more impressive though, given the entirely-different nature of the game in that era.

Largent is unquestionable the best skill player in Seahawks history - and is at least a strong 1b behind WalterJones for greatest ever period.

If Largent is jealous of JSN's ascension he's not letting on. Here's what he had to say about Smith-Njigba's rise, per Mike Dugar at The Athletic.

Steve Largent on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

"I just really like the way he plays football... He’s not an overly big guy, but he gets open, and he catches the ball well. He does something with it once he’s got the ball. He’s an exciting player, for sure.... It’s exciting for me to see him breaking records."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba still has a long way to go to catch up with Largent's accomplishments, which inclue 200 games played, over 13,000 career receiving yards, 100 touchdowns and seven Pro Bowls.

JSN made a lot of progress in that race this year, though. He's been named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for his efforts. Here's a quick look at the numbers that he put up this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 stats

- 163 targets

- 119 catches

- 1,793 receiving yards

- 105.5 yards per game

- 10 touchdowns

- 15.1 yards per reception

- 528 yards after catch

- 79 first downs

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

