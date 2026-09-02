What Seattle Seahawks Fans Thought of the Final Hard Knocks Episode

Training camp is officially over for all 32 NFL teams. It is also HBO’s Hard Knocks’ final coverage of the Seattle Seahawks. Tuesday’s final episode showed the team’s final days of a tough preseason.

It showed the intense final practices, the grueling road game at the Kansas City Chiefs and the roster cutdown decisions. This was an emotional episode that many fans loved and admired about the team. There were many areas that fans pointed out in the final episode.

Mike Macdonald is the Real Star of the Seahawks

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Hard Knocks season has given fans the ability to see how the Seahawks are run. With an elite, talented roster, it takes a special coach to control it. Macdonald is that guy. With so many coaches going off swagger and intensity, Macdonald shows his great knowledge, respect, patience and determination.

Fans don’t always see how the head coaches run the team efficiently. Hard Knocks gave fans the opportunity to see that he is different from other coaches in the league and how he is successful so fast.

Leonard Williams and Julian Love are Two of the Best Duos on the Team

It isn’t often we see Williams and Love interact. The two were a part of a dysfunctional group with the New York Giants, but now they are leaders of the sound and focused Seahawks team. Hard Knocks gave fans the best interaction of the two yet, talking shortly after Williams got his extension. Both players said how much they wanted to retire in Seattle at the same time. Fans loved the dedication they have for each other to remain as teammates and Seahawks.

Montorie Foster Jr. Gets His Biggest Moment Yet

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster has been one of the biggest stars for the Seahawks through Hard Knocks’ coverage of the team. Fans loved his ascension from bottom-of-the-roster player to earning a 53-man roster spot. Fans loved every minute of his journey, but its final moment shows his FaceTime conversation with his parents that he has a key spot on the team. Foster has become a fan favorite because he has shown he is capable of rising to the top after starting completely at the bottom.

The Seahawks Emphasize the 70-man Roster

Roster cutdowns are always the most difficult part of the preseason. It can be the end of a player’s journey or, at least, the player’s potential in Seattle. The Seahawks made it crucial that there isn’t just the 53-man initial roster; it is also the 17-man practice squad combined into one 70-man team.

Macdonald and general manager John Schneider believe the practice squad players are just as capable of being competitors. Fans loved the team’s overall unity and mentality to make every player feel a part of a championship-winning roster.

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