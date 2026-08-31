Winners and Losers From Seattle Seahawks' 53-Man Roster Cutdown

It’s been a long offseason for many teams. The Seattle Seahawks got the chance to enjoy their time off after winning Super Bowl LX. They were also determined to move forward and try to be better than last season. They spent much of the offseason improving their veterans, but also tried to see which free agent or rookie had what it takes to be a contributor.

Sunday was the Seahawks’ cutdown day to create an initial 53-man roster and leave room for the 13-player practice squad. This 53-man roster is what we will see from Seattle moving forward, barring any changes. The front office created some surprises after a long and tough training camp and preseason, with some players benefiting from the Seahawks’ initial roster choices.

Winner: All Second-String Linebackers

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell (52) tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) after a catch during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was tough competition across multiple position groups. The linebacker group featured many talented players who seemed like they needed to battle against each other to make the 53-man roster. That didn’t appear to be the case, as not only did Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas, and Tyrice Knight make the roster, but the depth chart players in Chazz Surratt, Connor O’Toole and Patrick O’Connell also made the roster.

These players were reliable at times defensively during preseason games, but they were consistent in special teams. They will be solid depth players, but they will be key for punt and kickoff coverages. Surratt and O’Connell will be in more off-ball roles. O’Connell will bring pass-rushing depth. Finally, Knight will play off-ball and be a pass-rusher.

Loser: Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

The Seahawks took serious measures this offseason to improve the cornerback position. Seattle added Igbinoghene (free agency) and rookie Julian Neal (2026 NFL Draft) and challenged third-year veteran Nehemiah Pritchett to step up. Their competition became more intense as second-year nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori had ankle surgery in July.

Neal has missed most of training camp. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have signed an immediate help cornerback Trevon Diggs and a potential investment in cornerback Terrion Arnold. The move for both of these players means that the No. 3 spot still wasn’t properly addressed through the offseason. Finally, the Seahawks traded for cornerback Avery Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2027 NFL Draft sixth-round pick.

It is concerning for Pritchett, who made the roster. It should be more concerning for Igbinoghene, who failed to separate himself from the competition and earn a key team spot. He will get a chance to be put back on the roster for more games unless he leaves for another team. Diggs, however, is likely the first veteran cornerback to be pulled from the practice squad.

Winner: Montorie Foster Jr.

Foster might be the Seahawks’ biggest winner in all of training camp. The second-year veteran and former substitute teacher and real estate agent was one of the top stars of HBO’s Hard Knocks with the Seahawks. He has been highly efficient in practices and shown signs of greatness during the preseason.

He showed his abilities as a pass-catcher after catching five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. In the end, Foster’s consistency as a pass-catcher, run-blocker, role player and special teams contributor made him the fifth and final Seahawks wide receiver for the initial 53-man roster.

Loser: Seahawks’ 2026 NFL Draft Class

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Dansby (37) plays defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks build themselves on their ability to draft well. Seattle’s 2026 NFL Draft class wasn’t going to be elite immediately, but there was potential for some good impact now and great leadership later. Fast forward to the preseason’s end, and the Seahawks are only bringing three drafted players on their 53-man roster.

Running back Jadarian Price didn’t play during the preseason games. Cornerback Julian Neal was injured through most of training camp, but still made the roster. Finally, guard Beau Stephens made the roster after some improvement, but also due to injuries to other offensive linemen.

Safety Bud Clark is out for the year with an ankle injury. Two of their talented seventh-round cornerbacks, Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller, are good players, but not ready. Wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is a surprising omission. Defensive tackle Deven Eastern might not even come back on the practice squad roster.

Winner: The 2025 Seahawks Players

The Seahawks aren’t worried about their roster heading into the season as they have 46 players from last year’s Super Bowl-winning team. This doesn’t include wide receiver Jake Bobo, fullback Robbie Ouzts and reserve guard Mason Richman, who are all out for the year. The Seahawks return a lot of talented players and experienced players on their team. The Seahawks thrive on continuity, learning the system on either side of the ball, filling multiple roles and playing with focus and dominance.

Seattle had one of the best rosters in the league last year and they should remain one of the best, if not the best, going into the season. This is a veteran roster that is built on trust and the drive to win. The seven new additions are four rookies, including Smith, veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., veteran running back Emanuel Wilson and Foster. This team knows how to win.

Loser: The Safety Room

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell (23) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are heading into the season with only three safeties on the roster. With second-year star nickel Nick Emmanwori’s status reported as “iffy” for the season-opening game versus the Patriots, Seattle can really rely on starters Julian Love and Ty Okada. The veteran safeties, including D’Anthony Bell, AJ Finley, Max Hooken and Rodney Thomas II, provided good competition through the offseason and during training camp.

It is surprising to not see any of the veterans make the initial roster, but the Seahawks have experience in putting new veterans on the practice squad for the first week of the season and putting them on the roster the following week. Some of these players might be among the six veterans on the practice squad that will be pulled onto the game-day roster.

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